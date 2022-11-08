IU REVIEW: Five takeaways from Indiana's 88-53 win over Morehead State

Welcome to the IU Review. After each Indiana men's basketball game, I will look at five takeaways from the world of the Hoosiers and the Big Ten.
For those of you who read Down In The Valley when I covered Indiana State for the Terre Haute Tribune-Star, this is the Indiana equivalent.
Could I have come up with a better name than IU Review? Your mileage may vary. Hey, I mean, it rhymes?
With that scintillating introduction out of the way, most of the time, this space will be from an expert's point of view of seeing Indiana game-to-game ... to the degree you can pin the word "expert" on me.
However, the debut of IU Review is a real unicorn.
Given that I only took over CNHI Sports Indiana's beat writer role Friday, Monday's 88-53 win over Morehead State was my first look at Indiana in the flesh since the 2017-18 season. This really was a first impression. I have seen the Hoosiers plenty of times on TV but not in-person, and seeing players in-person makes all of the difference in the world.
Yes, it really was a newbie experience. Xavier Johnson, No. 0, OK, right, got it. That kind of thing. I had to work at mundane things that will come as second nature in the passage of time.
So what were my first impressions? Let's take a look at Monday's game as well as the night that was in the Big Ten.
Jackson-Davis barely broke a sweat
This was the first time I've seen Trayce Jackson-Davis play, and, with an astute observation straight from the Department of Duh, he's quite a talent.
Jackson-Davis was naturally the focal point of Morehead State's defensive attack. On the catch, he was double-teamed, but the Eagles were engaging in a fool's paradise if they thought they had the bodies to account for his arm-span or his court vision. He patiently passed out of the doubles, most often finding Race Thompson for easy layups.
When Jackson-Davis was left one-on-one, the Eagles didn't have a prayer. His quickness for a big man is enviable. He repeatedly put the first step on defenders and easily got to the basket, particularly when attacking from the baseline. Jackson-Davis was fouled six times overall.
He didn't have to attack the rim much from the top of the key, but when he did, he humbled Eagles defenders. One double move in the first half saw him cut through three different Eagles for a traditional three-point play.
He did it all while barely breaking a sweat, playing just 23 minutes. The load will fall on Jackson-Davis far more when Indiana plays better caliber opponents, but he needed little time to demonstrate why he's the big man on campus.
Reneau fulfills promise as scorer
Malik Reneau is one of the two super-freshmen, Jalen Hood-Schifino is the other, being counted on to not only add to the Hoosiers' depth, but also give Indiana another point of attack.
To that end, he had a wildly successful Indiana debut. Reneau co-led Indiana with 15 points via an efficient 6-for-8 shooting night.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson stated the obvious to the media after the game, Indiana was going to ruthlessly go to the rim against an under-sized team. Reneau gave the Hoosiers the opportunity to make the plan work.
All of his six buckets were within 10 feet of the rim, five layups, including one impressive bully-ball gate-crash in the first half, and one hook shot. Two came on transition turnovers, but Reneau was deft at making the right cut to make himself open for teammates.
Indiana didn't need his shooting, and he did miss his only 3-point attempt, but the fact he has to be accounted for outside the paint just gives opposing defenses one more problem to account for.
3-point shooting? Ask the question later
Indiana was not a very prolific, nor a very good, 3-point shooting team in 2022. The Hoosiers ranked 13th in the Big Ten at a meager 31.9%. Indiana avoided its weakness by only shooting the 13th-highest amount of 3-pointers in the Big Ten in 2022.
Morehead State was not going to help provide an answer as to whether the Hoosiers were going to improve in this department. Thanks to the aforementioned size advantage, 3-point shooting just wasn't necessary.
To wit, Indiana scored a whopping 52 points in the paint. Of Indiana's 59 field goal attempts, 48 of them were 2-point shots.
Because of the gameplan, Indiana wasn't forcing anything from 3. Both Miller Kopp and Hood-Schifino passed up decent looks in the first half.
In the end, Indiana was just 4-for-11 from long range. Kopp made both of his attempts, part of the second-half run that saw the Hoosiers increase their lead from 12 to 30. Thompson and Tamar Bates made the other 3s.
This will be a space to watch as the season goes along and as the Hoosiers face more formidable front lines that will force the issue, but Monday, Indiana's perimeter game wasn't a relevant question.
Concerns? Free throw shooting jumps out
Of the things that might be of concern for Indiana coming out of Monday's contest, two can be filed away and forgiven for now, but one cannot.
Woodson noted Morehead State hung in there on the boards — Indiana only had a 33-28 edge — but that was partly due to the Eagles tossing up some very hopeful shots. Desperate junk at the rim and 30 3-point attempts were the order of the day. That created some long bounces and some weird offensive rebounds because the original shot was so poor. It's not as if Morehead State was pushing the Hoosiers around.
Johnson also struggled with early fouls and some bad turnovers. Individual games are rarely conclusions in and of themselves. Johnson can't be judged to be a "concern" based on one bad game. Every player has them. It's just more visible on Day 1.
The free throw shooting? That's a problem from Monday that bears watching. Indiana missed six of its first seven. Important players were missing them, too — Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino and Reneau accounted for eight of Indiana's nine misses in a 12-of-21 night from the line.
These are the players who will be at the free throw line the most for the Hoosiers. Again, individual games are rarely conclusions by themselves. Indiana needs to hope that's true and Monday was an anomaly. Or they're going to be facing their fair share of hack-a-Hoosier down the line.
Around the Big Ten
Every Big Ten team except Purdue exited port on their maiden voyages Monday. And every Big Ten team, save one, had comfortable evenings as they paraded mostly low-major tomato cans into their home arenas.
The combined average margin of victory for Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Wisconsin in their contests was 27.3 points. Rutgers wins the prize for widest victory margin with a 40-point romp over Columbia.
Only Minnesota, expected to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten, struggled. The Golden Gophers slipped past Western Michigan 61-60 at Williams Arena. The Gophers fought off a late WMU rally after taking a nine-point lead with under two minutes left.
Minnesota had an excuse as it played without leading scorer Jamison Battle, who had late-October foot surgery.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins was the statistical standout of opening night. He had 23 points and 12 rebounds in just 24 minutes as the Fighting Illini hammered Eastern Illinois 87-57 in Champaign.