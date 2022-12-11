LAS VEGAS — When a team loses, especially when a team loses in a game that’s considered to be a measuring stick of where they sit in the pecking order, the natural reaction is to hunt down a scapegoat.
In No. 14 Indiana’s case, the 89-75 loss to No. 10 Arizona was a disappointment. In front of a national television audience and a very partisan Indiana crowd at Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Hoosiers missed an opportunity to stake their claim as a top 10 team and Final Four contender.
I’m not sure this loss conjures up an easy scapegoat. There are paradoxes all around in this game for the Hoosiers, but I suppose a paradox has its roots in consistency, and certainly, Indiana was not the more consistent team, nor the more assertive one against the Wildcats.
Going in, I kind of feared for Indiana. Arizona isn’t a team the Hoosiers match up well with because unlike Xavier or North Carolina, the previous challenging opponents Indiana has had, the Wildcats have remarkable balance among their starting five.
When it comes to defense? Indiana is very good at stopping a post-oriented attack, or, a perimeter-oriented attack. Indiana does not, however, have the versatility, the bulk, or the firepower to stop or overwhelm both at the same time. Few teams do which is why, when Arizona is focused, it can beat anyone in the country.
So from the start this was going to be a challenge for Indiana. Add to that Jalen Hood-Schifino’s continued absence? Even more so.
The early 17-0 Arizona run proved to build the mountain that the Hoosiers kept having to try to climb, but Indiana did make the game manageable before halftime, and then after that, almost too many times to count. Arizona constantly answered back with their own spurts.
So it was the defense, right? It was certainly the defense more than the offense, but even the defense wasn’t a straight-ahead proposition.
Azoulas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo were a combined 15 of 25 from the field. Kerr Kriisa made 40% of his 3-pointers. Both expected.
Indiana held Courtney Ramey in-check with six points ... though Ramey didn’t have to carry the load with every other Wildcat humming along.
What hurt Indiana, as much as Arizona’s stars, were contributions from Wildcats who over-performed their norms.
Forward Pelle Larsson (16 points) had his first double-digit scoring performance in six games. Adama Bal’s 9 points on 3-for-3 3-point shooting? Bal had been 1-for-11 in Arizona’s previous seven games.
Henri Veessar hadn’t had more than four points or two rebounds in Arizona’s previous five games, but he dropped five points, three rebounds and had his first assist in seven contests.
You can call the above examples bad defense on Indiana’s part if you want. However, one would be disingenuous not to also point out that the Indiana scouting report likely did not account for a combined 30 points from that trio. That’s bad luck to a point.
As for Indiana’s offense? The Hoosiers shot 42%, which would normally be OK, but only had 22 points in the paint. However, 75 points is 75 points. It’s hard to criticize that level of production. So what gives?
The problem for Indiana is that it was amassed in a very streaky fashion. This was most evident in the perimeter scoring. Indiana missed nine of its first 10 3-point shots, but then finished by making 9 of 15.
I didn’t think Indiana’s movement away from the ball was as good as its been either, especially in the first half. The Hoosiers settled for their share of hopeful jumpers. Indiana also had eight of its 10 turnovers in the opening half. Honestly? Indiana was saved by its own anomalous performance, Race Thompson’s sudden transformation into Steph Curry from beyond the arc. (See below.)
Indiana can ride its streaky ways when Jackson-Davis is in tune, but when he’s not? You get what you got on Saturday, a lot of runs, combined with little stopping power equals the Sisyphus Scenario. Indiana pushing a boulder uphill only to see it roll back down just at the point of realizing their goal.
It will be fascinating to see what Indiana’s response is when they play another difficult opponent at Kansas next Saturday. The edge that the Hoosiers play with at home needs to be imported, though it’s less “edge” than just assertiveness. With assertiveness comes consistency.
When Indiana makes up its mind that it has to be the ones dictating the game, especially early? They will get where they want to e.
Here are four more takeaways from the game:
REVIVALS FOR JOHNSON, BATES
Though Xavier Johnson’s two early fouls were a key factor in helping Indiana endure a 17-0 Arizona run, his replacement — Tamar Bates — wasn’t much better.
Both had two early fouls. They combined for six points on 1 of 9 shooting in the first half.
To their credit, both roared back into place in the second half. Johnson had seven of his 11 points and all seven of his assists after halftime.
Bates scored 11 of his 13 and was 5-for-6 from the field after halftime.
Good revivals from both, but also, a sign of Indiana’s inconsistency too.
THOMPSON FINDS THE MARK
Lost in the shuffle of the defeat was the fact that Thompson has never had a shooting performance like he did on Saturday.
Thompson converted 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Thompson had never made more than two 3-pointers in a single game and the most he had ever attempted in a game was four.
It was awe-inspiring in the first half. Thompson was the main reason Indiana whittled Arizona’s 19-point lead down to five. He hit three consecutive 3-pointers in less than three minutes.
You wouldn’t expect Thompson to do that again, but if he could even do half of that on a semi-regular basis? It would do well to stretch opposing defenses.
VEGAS CROWD
Being my first season on the Indiana beat, every little experience is a new one.
This was my first lengthy road trip, out of driving range of Indiana’s base. I knew Indiana would be well-represented in Vegas. Hoosiers fans travel very well.
However, I didn’t expect the army of Hoosiers fans inside the MGM Grand. I had a hint before the game when the casino was packed with Indiana fans in their crimson gear.
The MGM Grand Garden Arena seats 17,000. It wasn’t a sellout, but of the 13,357 in attendance? I would estimate the crowd split 70-30% in favor of Indiana fans.
That’s impressive considering Arizona is: a) a traditional power in its own right; and b) that Arizona is right on Vegas’s doorstep.
It wasn’t unlike the crowd Indiana gets at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. However, this was three time zones away. A mighty impressive showing from Hoosiers fans.
Next week will be a true road game and a tougher ticket at Kansas’s Allen Fieldhouse for Indiana fans, but nothing will surprise me anymore when it comes to Indiana’s support.
AROUND THE BIG TEN
Good luck trying to figure out the Big Ten Conference race because I sure can’t.
Illinois, fresh off of a big win over Texas mid-week, turned around and got beat 74-59 by Penn State ... in Champaign.
Penn State has been kind of sneaky decent so far, but Illinois has firepower to overwhelm most teams, particularly at home. Not this time.
Purdue, with all-conquering war machine Zach Edey in tow, barely survived a trip to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers continued their own streaky ways by giving the Boilermakers all they could handle before Purdue survived for a 65-62 overtime win.
Nebraska did a good job of denying Edey. He had 11 points, 17 rebounds, but only took seven shots. Fletcher Loyer saved Purdue with 22 points, but even he faltered late, making just 3 of 10 from the field after halftime.
Purdue also went dry at the wrong time with one field goal in the final eight minutes. Overtime was a bit messy, but Purdue survived by making 5 of 6 at the line.
Michigan State also beat Brown at home on Saturday.