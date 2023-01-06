IOWA CITY, Iowa — Calm down, take a deep breath, relax.
This was my first Big Ten road trip as CNHI Indiana's beat writer for the Hoosiers. A shame it was so boring.
Kidding aside, there was a lot to unpack from the Hoosiers' 81-79 loss to the Hawkeyes on Thursday. From sublime to farcical.
From the best 10 minutes of the season for the Hoosiers and an early 21-point lead, to the emotional devastation of Race Thompson's knee injury, to the creeping doom Iowa was going to wipe out Indiana's lead, to a brief but inspired Indiana comeback, to a disappointing meltdown where tempers flared, this was the stuff of soap operas.
That doesn't even include the postgame, where Indiana coach Mike Woodson didn't mince b-words when it came to his irritation with Iowa coach Fran McCaffery crossing the center line into Indiana's side of the court during a late-game confrontation with Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
Iowa player Connor McCaffery also took a shot at Indiana's coaching staff during a postgame interview on the Field Of 68 internet broadcast.
"They didn't know what to do against a zone. Their coaching staff was looking. They had no idea. I don't know if they'd ever seen it before," Connor McCaffery said.
Zing!
Emotions were sky-high, but when you get away from that, Indiana's demise was obvious. Thompson's injury was a mortal blow Indiana didn't have the depth or plan to overcome. He's a leader, and to lose a leader is a gut punch that's hard to just put out of your mind.
"To see that, it disappoints me. It disappoints me a lot. I pray for the best, and I hope he's OK, but it's hard. I'm not going to lie to you," said Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is close friends with Thompson.
Should a team blow a 21-point lead? Well, no, but when Thompson got hurt, the Indiana lead was already down to 10. Iowa's three-quarter court press sped the Hoosiers up, and Iowa used a zone defense. Indiana went into a shell.
Basketball games ebb and flow and with a healthy Thompson, Indiana likely could have rode it all out, but without him, it was going to be near impossible. He's a glue guy. Without glue, you get what you got Thursday.
Think about what losing a player does, even just beyond his own individual role. Scouting reports are not prepared to take injury into account. Players like Malik Reneau and Jordan Geronimo, who both struggled mightily to fill Thompson's shoes, are thrust into doing things they hadn't prepared for. That they might not be capable to do yet.
Indiana also loses someone who can take some pressure off of Jackson-Davis in the lane. Thompson was off to a great start (nine points, 4-for-4 from the field, plus-16 in plus-minus), and though Jalen Hood-Schifino was pretty good in this game, you can't win in the Big Ten with a two-man attack.
The other side of Thompson's injury is Jackson-Davis had to play 38 minutes. With a bad back, who knows what the impact of that load will be?
So, yes, while blowing a 21-point lead is disturbing, and there were various stages where it seemed salvageable, I'm not surprised it happened.
When you pull component pieces like Thompson and Xavier Johnson out of the picture -- you can talk "toughness," "next man up," and "leadership!" all you want, but at some point, it's about Jimmys and Joes, and Indiana is losing quite a few of theirs.
A price was paid. Depending on the severity of Thompson's injury and what impact Thursday's heavy load has on Jackson-Davis, we'll see if Indiana will keep on ponying up.
Here are four additional takeaways from Indiana's loss at Iowa:
HOOD-SCHIFINO SHINED
Hood-Schifino took and missed a shot in the waning moments that could have put Indiana in front to salvage the day. That's unfortunate, but the overall impression was a strong one for the freshman.
He was one of the main reasons Indiana got off to a 28-7 start. He made his first two 3-point shots, but his distribution was dazzling. At one point, he had four assists on four straight Indiana possessions, including a couple of no-look passes.
Glitzy though those were, what impressed me was his confidence. Hood-Schifino has had important contributions and he hasn't shirked responsibilities when he's played, but I don't think I've seen him just take over as he did early in the contest.
Given the Hoosiers are resembling a M*A*S*H unit, Indiana is going to need a lot more of what it got from Hood-Schifino in the first half.
BATES STARTS
As promised, guard Tamar Bates was placed into the starting lineup in place of Trey Galloway.
He was OK. He scored six of his nine points in the second half. He made one 3 in each of the halves. He had two assists in each half to compile his four overall.
Bates will need to be more than OK if Thompson is out for a lengthy period. In a projected starting five without Thompson (assuming Jordan Geronimo or Malik Reneau get a starting nod), Bates is arguably Indiana's third-best scorer on the floor.
MISLEADING LINE
Box scores do lie sometimes. If you look at Geronimo's stats, it doesn't come off bad at all. He had nine points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He was 4-for-6 from the field.
Ah, but box scores only really measure offensive production. The problem for Geronimo was defense and decision-making.
It didn't start well. Geronimo was assessed a delay-of-game technical foul with 2:27 left in the first half. It resulted in a three-point swing for the Hawkeyes.
Woodson started Geronimo in the second half after Thompson got hurt. It was either him or a struggling Reneau ... rock-and-a-hard-place for Woodson.
Geronimo is a volume scorer, not a defender. He's a rim protector, but that's not the same thing.
Iowa took merciless advantage as Geronimo guarded Iowa standout forward Kris Murray. All the Hawkeyes had to do was dribble-penetrate inside the key. Murray played off the ball on the right wing.
Geronimo came over to help on the ball-handler, and Iowa simply dished to Murray on the arc. The 37.1% 3-point shooter was 3-for-6 with open looks galore.
Geronimo also almost negated a Jackson-Davis three-point play when he was initially thought to have touched the rim while a Jackson-Davis shot was still descending through the cylinder. Geronimo got a reprieve, but it was not a smart play regardless.
Again, I want to be a bit forgiving. Geronimo was thrust into a role he doesn't typically have, one that wouldn't have been on the scouting report. That's never easy. However, Indiana may need to rely on Geronimo to expand beyond his usual energy-guy role. We'll see if he's up to it.
BENCH LIFT FOR HAWKEYES
Iowa guard Payton Sandfort is not incapable. During the season, he's had four double-digit scoring efforts, including a 24-point high against Southeast Missouri State.
Still, the sophomore hadn't been productive of late. He was shut out in Iowa's last two contests.
However, Sandfort deserves a lot of credit for Iowa getting its sea legs back. He scored seven of his 11 points in the first half. All of them came in the period where Indiana's early momentum was slowed down.
Ultimately, even with Patrick McCaffery out so he can recover from anxiety problems, Iowa had more weapons than Indiana did. Jackson-Davis and Murray figured to cancel one another out as both are outstanding.
Sandfort was one scorer Iowa could turn to, but at various times, Filip Rebraca, Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery each had individual runs that helped the Hawkeyes get over the top.
If you're jealous as an Indiana fan, you should be. The Hoosiers simply don't have the same weapons they can turn to in a pinch. It's worrisome.