You don't always get to pick when your time comes. For Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, that is certainly the case.
With starting point guard Xavier Johnson in a walking boot and using a medical scooter at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, signs seem to point to a lengthy absence for the senior.
That leaves Hood-Schifino as Indiana's only other reliable ball-handler. He's a freshman, a highly-touted one, but still a freshman. And for everything promising he's done in the early part of his Indiana career, he hasn't had the responsibility of running the offense for any more than a few minutes at a time.
However, in No. 18 Indiana's 96-72 dismantling of Elon, I was encouraged by what I saw from Hood-Schifino ... and statistics had nothing to do with it.
He had those, a career-high 17 points via an encouraging 7-of-12 shooting performance. He had seven assists, a total that demonstrates his higher minute total and larger responsibility.
What lifted my spirits about Hood-Schifino was eye-test kind of things. He looked the part of a starting point guard. Instead of getting a few minutes to show what he could do, he knew he was the guy.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson has been patient with him all along, but there is no one to fall back on if Hood-Schifino struggles to get the job done. He is Plan A, B and C.
And a lot of times, that's all of the confidence a player needs. Some players shrink from responsibility. Others rise to it. Hood-Schifino, at least, seemed to embody the latter.
As the game went along, his confidence in his decision-making seemed to increase. He was leading, not reacting, not getting worried about making a mistake.
He did have five turnovers, not a surprise as he's averaged 2.9 per game, and that needs to be cut down, but some of the turnovers were correctible mistakes, missed reads, dribbling to a spot on the floor the defense wants him to, etc.
Woodson seemed pleased with Hood-Schifino's night.
"I thought he responded pretty well. He had a few too many turnovers for me, but he's young and he's still learning," Woodson said.
Woodson also mentioned the tightrope he's walking with Hood-Schifino. Since he only returned from a three-game absence due to back problems last Saturday, he has to be careful not to over-work the freshman.
"I've got to keep an eye on Jalen, as well. He's just getting back from his flare-up, and you want to make sure that you don't bury him with a lot of minutes to the point where he goes back down. Then you're really stuck," Woodson said. "I came in with the thought process of playing him 30 minutes, and that's what we played him."
The best case scenario for 9-3 Indiana, of course, is Johnson comes back sometime relatively soon and Hood-Schifino can go back to learning on the job. Tuesday's game, though, showed Hood-Schifino isn't going to flinch from the responsibility of running Indiana's offense. That's a good first step.
Here are four additional takeaways from Indiana's win over Elon:
THOMPSON SETS TONE
For as good as Hood-Schifino was at times, Indiana senior forward Race Thompson did what every team wants from its upperclassmen, he led by example.
Thompson played 19 of the 20 first-half minutes. He took and made more shots (5-for-9) than anyone. He had more first-half rebounds (eight) than anybody. He co-led Indiana with 10 points at halftime with fellow vet Miller Kopp.
Indiana needed Thompson on Tuesday, and he delivered.
DUNCOMB TAKES ADVANTAGE
Elon had some height in the lane, so with Trayce Jackson-Davis sitting out, it gave Logan Duncomb a chance to play what was, by far, the highest minute total of his Indiana career.
The Cincinnati native notched 17 minutes, 10 more than he's ever had before. He took advantage of it, too, scoring a career-high 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
The move of the night for the Indiana center came in the early part of the second half. He put a double move on his Elon defenders, almost shoulder-faked his way out of an easy layup, but then successfully pulled off a finger-roll and drew a foul.
For all of the worry about lack of ball-handling depth on the Indiana roster, the Hoosiers aren't exactly brimming with options to patrol the lane either. So it was encouraging Duncomb demonstrated perhaps Indiana has a bit of depth there, too.
DEFENSIVE CONCERNS
It was a bizarre day for the Indiana defense. Not a very encouraging one, either.
Elon entered the game as the 266th-rated offense in Division I at 68.7 points per game, but the Hoosiers let them score 76 on their home floor. A now 2-11 team that was shooting 41% coming in and drained 47% Tuesday.
Indiana was basically scoring at will in the second half, so there were more possessions and more chances for Elon to score, but even taking that into account, Indiana wasn't exactly in lockdown mode.
Elon shot 56% in the second half, and unlike the first half, marched to the line 15 times after the break.
On the scoreboard, the Phoenix made no dent because Indiana shot 65.6% in the second half, but that doesn't mitigate the fact the Hoosiers didn't dictate the game with their defense. Worse? Elon hit Indiana on the break a few times when players didn't get back defensively.
Indiana had a cushion by the second half, but Elon hit five consecutive 3-pointers in the first half to draw to within two with under 10 minutes left before halftime.
These are the kind of runs Indiana gave up near the start of the Arizona and Kansas games. Elon is an easier opponent by which to mask issues, so the Hoosiers got away with it.
It's concerning because once Indiana enters Big Ten play, the defensive problems will still be there, but the easy opponents won't be.
ENERGY LEVEL
Perhaps this is related to the defense, but if you watched the game, did Indiana's energy level seem low to you? Particularly, in the first eight minutes of the second half?
The game felt very workmanlike, even when Indiana was doing well. Sure, there was passion here and there, a few crowd-pleasing dunks mixed in, but the sense of urgency was a relaxed pace.
Indiana could get away with that against struggling Elon, but you'd like to see a team come out with more oomph, especially given Indiana's early struggles in its last two contests.
I also wonder what Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage is in the first 10 minutes of games this season? I'm on vacation as of Wednesday (a holdover from my transition from Terre Haute), but if I have time, I'll have to research that.