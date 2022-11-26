IU REVIEW: Five takeaways from Indiana's win over Jackson State

BLOOMINGTON — It was all so perfect.
For Indiana, a 6-0 start, navigating everything including a tricky road game on Nov. 18 at Xavier. Four games in seven days? No problem. The Hoosiers made it look routine.
Indiana was undefeated, doing what it needed to do to ensure its ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup against No. 1 North Carolina next Wednesday was everything it was cracked up to be.
Indiana kept alive the dream of a battle of unbeatens, a summit meeting of teams picked to win their respective conferences.
And yet another visit of a No. 1 team to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, the backdrop for some of Indiana's most magical 21st century memories.
As I left Bloomington late Friday afternoon after Indiana's pro forma 90-51 destruction of Jackson State, I was excited about what was next.
I had designs on looking back into the history of Indiana's games against No. 1 teams. You know there's some fun ones in there, including several that pop immediately to mind without any research at all.
However, by the time I got home, we had a serious case of man plans, God laughs on our hands.
While the Hoosiers were living up to their bargain, the Tar Heels were reneging on theirs. At the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon (or what could also be called the Nike Worship Service), North Carolina fizzled to a 70-63 loss against a relatively unfancied Iowa State team.
It is possible, if things continue to go wrong for the Tar Heels in Portland, that Indiana might actually be ranked ahead of North Carolina when the polls come out Monday.
Talk about a buzzkill. What on Earth, North Carolina?
This is upsetting. Now, we'll just have to settle for it being just a ho-hum matchup of two of the NCAA's most decorated bluebloods and most recognizable names. A rematch of the 1981 NCAA championship game as well as two other NCAA Tournament showdowns.
How can we live with ourselves knowing Wednesday's game features two teams who combined for 11 national championships? Or that Indiana's famed cream-and-crimson and candy-striped pants, along with the Carolina Blue road uniforms we'll likely see next Wednesday are two of the most iconic looks in college basketball?
Way to go, Tar Heels. Instead of a matchup of unbeatens and a visit from what would have been the No. 1 team, we merely just get a helluva game with a classic opponent gracing Assembly Hall. I guess we'll just have to suck it up and take what we can get.
Here's three more, and less sarcastic, takeaways from the win over Jackson State as well as an unplanned detour for some Indiana women's basketball news:
JOHNSON WAS EXCELLENT
While Tamar Bates was fantastic with his game-high 22 points, I thought Xavier Johnson was just as good for the Hoosiers.
It's not just Johnson's 16 points and his excellent 4-for-8 3-point shooting. To me, it was Johnson's ability to get the Hoosiers' offense in the high gear it operates best at.
Johnson never hesitates to push the ball up the floor. He trails the break, as good point guards should. He's constantly looking for someone upstream to keep the break going, and he was at his best Friday.
Johnson had four assists, but his impact was larger. Indiana pulled away from Jackson State late in the first half when Johnson was on the floor orchestrating run-out buckets for Indiana.
He didn't always get the assist, but he played the biggest role in a stretch in which the Hoosiers scored directly or were fouled and scored via transition offense. Overall, Indiana had 24 fast break points.
JACKSON-DAVIS WASN'T QUITE HIMSELF
Friday's game saw Trayce Jackson-Davis return after a one-game absence for precautionary reasons.
Jackson-Davis had 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. Decent enough, but even in my short time watching Indiana to date, even I could tell something was off with Indiana's biggest star.
After he was subbed out in the first half, he immediately went back to the locker room for something. I asked Indiana coach Mike Woodson about how Jackson-Davis was being handled, but he offered up no insight on this particular moment.
Jackson-Davis, of course, is playing with his right hand wrapped due to a sprained thumb. I'm certain playing with a bum thumb would be an annoyance. However, Jackson-Davis also looked a bit sluggish running the floor, especially in the first half.
Lost in the gaudy numbers Jackson-Davis has piled up is his toughness. Though he looked pained Friday, he never begged out of action.
One thing that has impressed me in my short time around the Hoosiers is how seriously Jackson-Davis takes his role as the team leader. Part of doing that is playing through pain. He's setting a good, if not painful, example for the rest of the team.
LONG LOOK FROM STARTERS
Though I admire Jackson-Davis' toughness, I really don't understand why he, and some of Indiana's other starters, were on the floor for as long as they were Friday.
Indiana led by 16 at halftime over Jackson State. OK, that's not a safe lead, especially considering the Tigers overcame a similar advantage Michigan had Wednesday to cut it close late against the Wolverines.
However, the starters quickly put the game out of Jackson State's reach by the first media timeout. Surely, it was time for some load management and injury self-preservation on the part of the Hoosiers, right?
Nope. Jackson-Davis, Johnson and Miller Kopp kept playing in what was a 26-point contest. They were slowly subbed out, but Woodson largely stuck with the rotation he's had.
Johnson ended up playing 10 second-half minutes. Jalen Hood-Schifino played 16 second-half minutes. Kopp and Jackson-Davis played eight each.
Woodson hasn't put a foot wrong so far this season. However, one hopes Indiana doesn't get burned at some point leaving starters in too long.
DETOUR TO VEGAS — CRUSHING NEWS FOR IU WOMEN
Potentially disastrous news came out of Indiana's women's basketball game against Auburn in Las Vegas in a game that ended early Saturday morning in the Eastern Time Zone.
Two minutes into the game, Indiana's All-Big Ten guard and svengali Grace Berger suffered an injury to her right knee. She did not return.
"I think we were all out of sorts for a minute when your best player, your leader, has to leave the floor the way she did. We were all a little bit out of sorts, but we found our groove," said Indiana women's coach Teri Moren, in a statement sent to the media.
There was no further update on Berger's injury.
Indiana did indeed persevere with a 96-81 win over the Tigers. Mackenzie Holmes had 26 points, and freshman phenom Yarden Garzon added 21.
Still, the concern for Berger is overwhelming. Indiana is deep and will likely be good without her if that's what comes to pass, but with Berger? The Hoosiers go from good to great.
The game itself, played in a ballroom at The Mirage Casino in Las Vegas, drew criticism in some social media quarters. Fans wondered whether the temporary court might have had something to do with Berger's injury.
That strikes me as idle speculation. Teams of both genders play on temporary courts sometimes, especially at neutral sites, including at the NCAA Tournament. Unless something literally broke on the floor, or the surface was damp, I'm not sure how it could be argued the floor caused the injury.
The sad truth is women's basketball players are more prone to knee injuries than their male counterparts are. According to a 2014 study published by the National Library Of Medicine, female basketball players are more likely to develop a knee injury, 50.4% for women versus 41.7% for males.
When it comes to an ACL, women are twice as likely to suffer the injury. In the NLM study, the proportion of women with an ACL injury was 45.1% versus 22.1% in men.
We don't know whether Berger suffered an ACL injury, but I thought I'd present the numbers from that study for informational purposes.
Here's hoping Berger's injury turns out to not be as serious as is feared.