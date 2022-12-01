IU REVIEW: Five takeaways from Indiana's win over North Carolina

The IU Review serves as a sort of quasi-diary for my first season of Indiana men's basketball beat coverage. There have been mileposts for me to pass, but a big one was the first "big" game at Simon Skodjt Assembly Hall.
Or better put, BIG game, because if ever the capital letter trope was appropriate, this was it.
No disrespect to Morehead State, Bethune-Cookman, Little Rock or Jackson State, but no one is camping out in sub-freezing temperatures to watch those games, like hearty (or crazy) IU students did the night before the North Carolina game.
To Indiana fans' credit, North Carolina's 17-spot drop down the rankings elevator shaft did nothing to dampen enthusiasm for the first big-name opponent to visit Assembly Hall this season.
And it's easy to forget North Carolina was the first non-conference ranked team to play at Assembly Hall since No. 17 Florida State visited in the 2019-20 season.
With respect, the Seminoles don't necessarily move the needle from a ticket-selling point of view, so for the last "name" opponent? A blueblood on-par with how Indiana thinks of itself? You have to go back to Archie Miller's first season in 2017-18 when Duke came to Bloomington for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
So Indiana fans were amped for this. Most of the student body wasn't around the last time a nonconference game of this nature took place inside Assembly Hall. Older fans could recall the days when these games were more of a regular occurrence.
Most of all, and perhaps this is fodder for a future column, the vibe at Assembly Hall is so much different than it was the last time I was around for a big game.
I covered Indiana semi-regularly from 1999-2002 in a previous job. I was there for several Purdue games and a few other big ones, but the one that sticks out was Indiana's victory over then-No. 1 Michigan State in the 2001 season.
That was a great win, decided by a Kirk Haston buzzer-beater. The crowd was lively and famously rushed the court afterward, a first at Assembly Hall. It was a fun day.
However, the vibe around Indiana was so much different at the time. This was the year after Bob Knight was fired. The fanbase was split. The very notion of storming the court was considered gauche by many.
This was an era where some fans were more worried about preserving a notion of purity — remember the debate about whether there would ever be advertisements inside Assembly Hall? — than they were about simply letting loose and having fun.
Even when Assembly Hall had a big game, it somehow felt a bit inhibited. Fans were passionate, of course, but passionate by a strict code. The unwritten rules of what Indiana fans should or shouldn't do was part of the deal in those days. (Unless the officials were involved, in which case, then as now, it was open season.)
For my first "big" game back since that era? It felt so much different and so much for the better.
The inhibitions are gone. Fans just wanted to go a bit crazy, and they had ample cause to. Perhaps Mike Woodson's link to the Knight salad days makes it easier? Older fans can embrace the tradition, younger fans can get behind a winner without any baggage of how they should support their team.
Whatever the reason, it was an incredibly fun atmosphere. A happier, more united one, too, than the last time I was in Assembly Hall for a big game.
DOMINANT DEFENSE
By now, you've either read in my own game story or via other sources how good Indiana was defensively.
North Carolina, a team that has size to burn, only scored 24 points in the paint. The Tar Heels shot 33.9%. Indiana scored 17 points off of 10 turnovers, while North Carolina scored only four points off of Indiana's eight giveaways.
Those are some of the highlights, but here's a stat that required a bit of research.
Of the seven North Carolina players who took at least two shots, none of them cleared 50%. With such a low threshold, that's really hard to do. Usually, a bench player will come on in garbage time in a blowout and make a couple of buckets without missing.
For Indiana, it was the first time since the infamous 2020 Big Ten tournament game against Nebraska, the night the pandemic suddenly sunk in with the populace, no one who took two or more shots failed to convert 50%, a span of 68 games.
The 2019-20 Cornhuskers are a far cry from the 2022-23 Tar Heels qualitatively. So Wednesday was quite a lockdown performance from the Hoosiers.
HOOD-SCHIFINO GETS HIS SHOTS TO FALL
Entering Wednesday's game, Jalen Hood-Schifino had done everything right except make his shots. He was 33.3% entering the contest.
So it's an understatement to note when Hood-Schifino made his first three shots of the game, it augered well for the Hoosiers.
The Miami, Florida, native went on to make 5-of-9 in the first half, the scoring engine behind Indiana's dominant first half. His scoring didn't impact the things he's been doing well all season -- rebounding and passing. He had six rebounds and two assists.
Woodson cautioned skeptics to be patient with Hood-Schifino and his shooting. On Wednesday, he was proven right.
JOHNSON WAS BRILLIANT
In every sense, point guard Xavier Johnson was outstanding Wednesday.
His floor game? Four assists and one turnover are statistical proof Johnson was good, but it was more than that. Even when he didn't get the statistical credit, he was moving the chess pieces around.
If they gave hockey assists in basketball -- an assist in hockey is awarded to the two passes before a goal -- Johnson would easily have been in double-figures.
Johnson was 3-for-6 in both halves from the field. He made his free throws and broke North Carolina's press down the stretch. He had seven of his eight rebounds when Indiana needed them in the second half.
You want your senior guard to be as close to flawless as possible. Johnson wasn't far off the mark.
HANDLING THE FOULS
The final foul disparity was only a three-foul gap in North Carolina's favor. That doesn't seem too bad, but it did seem like Indiana was called for quite a few touch fouls that weren't being called on the Tar Heels, especially in the first half.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Malik Reneau and Jordan Geronimo all had two fouls in the first half.
However, the Hoosiers still maintained their stout defensive play without jeopardizing anyone from potentially fouling out. Only Geronimo got to the four-foul mark in the second half. Playing defense hard is a key, but playing it smart is often overlooked.
FOND FAREWELL TO BIG TEN-ACC CHALLENGE
I was only at Assembly Hall to witness one of them, but the ACC-Big Ten Challenge will be missed. Indiana finished 9-13 in its Challenge games over the years. One reason for that? The attractiveness of Indiana and its tradition meant the Hoosiers were often matched against the best of the ACC, whether Indiana merited it or not.
It was an avenue to bring some big names into Assembly Hall. North Carolina's final trip was its third to Assembly Hall in the series. Duke made two visits. In the early days of the Challenge, when they were a national power, Maryland also came to Bloomington, long before there was an inkling they'd one day be a Big Ten member.
As Purdue coach Matt Painter pointed out earlier this week, it was a great pool of teams to get to play in your own house and a nice test when you went on the road.
If there's not a new challenge series to replace it -- a potential Big 10-Big 12 Challenge is oft-rumored, but not reality yet -- you wonder whether schools will adequately schedule to replace the high-quality games this series provided for them.
I don't worry about Indiana in that regard, now that Woodson has committed to playing a tough non-conference slate, unlike some of his immediate predecesors. But you wonder about other league schools, who might be inclined to buy a lower-major team into their place for an easy win.
I hope not. Every little bit helps when it comes to non-conference strength of schedule, and the ACC-Big Ten Challenge was a huge boost over the years.