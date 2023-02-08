Since this is my first year covering Indiana basketball full time, I have not been on the entire road with Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis.
I got on his personal highway once it was already paved with the respect of his Big Ten peers and an established legacy cemented by his personal excellence.
On Tuesday, in Indiana's 66-60 victory over Rutgers, Jackson-Davis crested the 2,000-point mark for his career. This comes a few games after he passed the 1,000-rebound mark, only the fourth Hoosier to do it.
No Indiana player had done both ... until Tuesday. Alan Henderson (1,091 career rebounds) came close, but was 21 points shy of 2,000.
Jackson-Davis, at his current rate, will almost certainly shatter the all-time Indiana rebounding mark. He currently sits at 1,035, just 56 shy of Henderson's all-time mark.
What I have witnessed in just two-thirds of one season has been more than convincing enough to demonstrate Jackson-Davis's all-time credentials at Indiana. Still, I feel I've been there for the destination, not the beginning -- sort of like a fan who waits at the finish line of a marathon.
My curiosity took me back to Jackson-Davis's first game at Indiana. I wanted to know how the road began.
Jackson-Davis played his first career game on Nov. 5, 2019, against Western Illinois. Like all of the 115 games Jackson-Davis has played, he started.
Jackson-Davis, wearing No. 4 at the time, didn't record a stat in his first stint on the floor. In a bit of yesterday and today symmetry, current teammate Race Thompson -- the only other Hoosier left from the 2019-20 season -- subbed in for Jackson-Davis, who wouldn't be missing from the stat sheet for long.
His first bucket came with 10:16 left in the first half. Sadly, the Big Ten Network highlights of the game still on Youtube skipped his first bucket. It was described in the official play-by-play as a jumper in the paint.
Jackson-Davis' first rebound came less than a minute later off a miss by WIU's Kobe Webster. Barely a minute after that, Jackson-Davis had his first official swat, a block on a drive by C.J. Duff.
Jackson-Davis went on to score eight points to go with six rebounds and four blocks in Indiana's 98-65 win.
When you've only been on part of the journey, as I have, you look for peaks and valleys that got a player to where they are as a finished product. Thing is, there is no such period for Jackson-Davis. Other than an individual game here and there, he's never dropped off. He never really had to rise because he was excellent out of the box.
Perhaps the one and only difference between then and now is his prodigious rebounding rate over the last month of the season. He's never averaged 15 rebounds over 10 games in any previous stage of his career until now.
As Miller Kopp said after the game -- and he speaks from the perspective of both teammate and former competitor at Northwestern -- Jackson-Davis' consistency is remarkable.
"At the end of the day, you not only have to be a really, really good player, but you have to be consistent," Kopp said. "The dude has been doing it since he was a freshman, been that dominant. I still remember the scouting reports when I was a freshman and we were playing against Indiana and kind of what he was doing."
Even though I haven't been there for the whole journey, it has been one of constant production and straight-line excellence.
Like a good Beatles album -- say, "Revolver" -- you can jump on with opening track "Taxman" and go start to finish to appreciate its brilliance. Or you can still have a rich experience if you jump on somewhere during Side 2.
Me? If you take the Jackson-Davis/Revolver comparison, I started at "Doctor Robert." Did I miss some good stuff? I sure did, but what I have seen still enrichens my appreciation.
Here's four more takeaways from Indiana's win over Rutgers:
TRAP GAME? FORGET IT
Rutgers made it hard on Indiana. The Scarlet Knights make it hard on everyone. They very much love their East Coast DNA, where toughness, relentlessness, in-your-grill defense and a dash of cockiness are points of pride.
Making it hard for their foes is just what Rutgers does. However, it's not the same thing as Indiana having an off-night in the effort department.
As there inevitably is after a team beats a No. 1 team or has a big win, there was talk of a letdown in the next one. Maybe if Indiana was playing a Big Ten team without any recent history, you could see it.
But not against Rutgers. Most of the Hoosiers had never tasted victory against the Scarlet Knights. Six losses in a row, it sticks in your craw.
Rutgers, also ranked by Monday, was never going to have anything less than Indiana's undivided attention.
KOPP WAS MORE AGGRESSIVE
Kopp had an odd distinction before Tuesday's win. He was the only player in an Indiana uniform to beat Rutgers. Kopp was part of a winning Northwestern effort during his freshman year as a Wildcat way back in January 2019.
Not that Kopp had a lot of success against the Scarlet Knights, either. He was 1-6 entering Tuesday's contest at both schools.
Kopp seemed much more emotional than usual on the floor. Not that Kopp is emotionless generally, but he was very demonstrative in trying to get teammates' attention to get him the ball when he was repeatedly left with space on the perimeter.
He was more demanding during stoppages, telling teammates to look for him. He was also physical with his defense, something he's improved quite a bit during Indiana's recent run of success. He was visibly angry at himself when he fouled.
It all paid off. His 18 points were his best since he scored 21 in the previous contest against Rutgers on Dec. 3. If you go in for analytics, his effective field goal percentage -- where 3-point shots are given more weight -- was better than Jackson-Davis. Kopp's eFG% was 89% to Jackson-Davis' 57%.
MINUTES LOAD FOR STARTERS
Mike Woodson doesn't generally employ a deep bench, but even by his normal standards, Indiana's starters played big minutes.
Jackson-Davis, Kopp, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway all played 85% or more of the Hoosiers' minutes.
There wasn't much time for returning Jordan Geronimo. He only played a minute in the first half and then not again.
HOOD-SCHIFINO DEFIES PHYSICS
If I had the power to embed the highlight on Twitter, I would, but I would be remiss to not pay tribute to Hood-Schifino's remarkable layup for a three-point play early in the contest.
On a breakaway, Galloway found Hood-Schifino on the left wing. As he closed on the rim, he put Cam Spencer in a behind-the-back dribble spin cycle, but Paul Mulcahy closed in to block off the obvious angle to the hoop.
No problem. As Hood-Schifino got bodied under the backboard by Mulcahy, he fell left, but he somehow managed to get off a one-handed reverse fling with his right hand.
Not only did he have the strength to get a legitimate shot off, but it dramatically rose almost to the top of the backboard before plunging straight down into the net.
The TV angles I saw are good, but watching it live was a privilege. One of the most acrobatic efforts I've seen. Bravo.