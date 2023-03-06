BLOOMINGTON — We all know you can't win a championship on paper.
Repeat after me, "A team cannot win a championship on paper." Paper hopes aren't worth the paper they're printed on.
Still, the potential paper trail looks pretty good for Indiana going into the Big Ten Tournament.
After a Sunday of Big Ten intrigue, filled with five games decided by five points or less as well as twists and turns that left some surprising winners and losers, the Hoosiers got almost every scenario to break their way to gain the much-valued double-bye at the Big Ten Tournament.
The most important thing for Indiana was to beat Michigan, which the Hoosiers made heavy weather of before a 75-73 overtime win.
Indiana also needed help to get the double-bye, which it got from Penn State, who rallied to slip by Maryland 65-64 in State College on a buzzer-beater by Cam Wynter. Just for insurance, Nebraska shocked Iowa 81-77 in Iowa City, which also would have been enough for the Hoosiers.
The only scenario that didn't break Indiana's way was Northwestern's late Sunday night win at Rutgers, but by then, it was academic.
Once it all shook out, Indiana had the No. 3 seed at the Big Ten Tournament. On paper, again, on paper, the Hoosiers got a very favorable draw.
Indiana will play one of either No. 6-seed Maryland, No. 11 Nebraska or No. 14 Minnesota late Friday night at Chicago's United Center.
The Hoosiers only saw each of those teams once, finishing 2-1 against the trio with the loss coming at Maryland. Potential sign of trouble?
It's possible, but Indiana lost in College Park to the Terrapins. Maryland is unstoppable inside the borders of its own state, having gone 16-1 inside the Xfinity Center. The Terps are somewhat less potent away from home, going 4-10. The only Big Ten team Maryland beat away from home was Minnesota.
Nebraska might be a bigger threat. The Cornhuskers have won five of six, but it might match up worst of all against Trayce Jackson-Davis.
If Indiana wins its opening game, awaiting on the other side of the bracket would be No. 2 Northwestern, No. 7 Illinois or No. 10 Penn State.
The Wildcats had a historically great season, finishing in second for the first time since 1959, and they beat Indiana twice, both in final scores decided by a single possession.
Let's reach into the cliche bag and state it is hard to beat a team three times in a season. Northwestern has great guards, but little depth and no margin for error.
Indiana beat Illinois twice, so the opposite applies there, but the Fighting Illini, talented though they are, have been inconsistent. Penn State is a lot like Northwestern, an excellent starting lineup but little depth.
Point is? An argument can be made the tougher teams are all piled on the other side of the bracket.
No. 1 Purdue has to run a gauntlet just to get to the title game. Regardless of seed, Wisconsin and Ohio State are the two best Wednesday-playing schools. Add to that Michigan or Rutgers, plus either Iowa, Michigan State or one of the Wednesday teams? Not an easy road at all on that side of the ledger.
Indiana is sitting pretty in comparison. On paper, that is.
Here's four more takeaways from Indiana's win over Michigan:
BATES STICKS WITH IT
To say the struggle has been real over the last month for Indiana guard Tamar Bates is a bit of an understatement.
Since Bates scored 17 points against Michigan State on Jan. 22, he's averaged just 2.2 points and made a woeful 18% of his shots entering Sunday's game.
He seemed to be headed down the same road Sunday as he had to play more minutes with Trey Galloway in foul trouble. Bates was 0-for-3 in the first half.
However, Bates never stopped shooting, which seemed ill-advised to anyone apart from Bates and Indiana's coaches. His belief paid off.
Bates hit a key 3-pointer with 12:14 left to knock Michigan off its peak lead of 12. Later, another 3-pointer drew Indiana within one. When Galloway fouled out, Bates did a decent job keeping the Wolverines in check. The power of sticking to it.
WHAT TURNOVERS?
Lost in all of the drama of Indiana's slide and comeback was how stingy the Hoosiers were with the ball after halftime.
Indiana had only eight turnovers overall, a good number for any game, much less an overtime contest. However, only two of those giveaways came after halftime.
Given the hole it dug itself, Indiana could ill afford any mistakes, and it didn't provide many for the Wolverines to exploit.
THOMPSON'S DAY
As cruel as it would have been for Jackson-Davis to lose on Senior Day, Race Thompson's fate could have been worse.
Thompson was at his workingman's best. He had 16 points, 10 rebounds and helped get Indiana back on track by being a target for Jackson-Davis to distribute to paint-to-paint. He even challenged the estimable Hunter Dickinson a few times in the lane and came out of it unscathed. He made a rare 3-pointer early in the contest.
So it was hard to watch Thompson miss four straight free throws in overtime. Part of the reason Thompson returned for his extra year was the pain of losing to Rutgers on Senior Day in 2022. This was a nightmare relived.
Thompson got a reprieve when Indiana fouled up three after one of his sequence of misses and on the other when Michigan turned the ball over trying to bring the ball up the floor for a decisive shot. So it was a happy and earned positive Senior Day for Thompson, who began at Indiana way back in 2017.
BUFKIN BRILLIANCE
Michigan was fighting for its NCAA Tournament life Sunday, and it exited Assembly Hall with a 17-14 overall record, despite playing well in the Big Ten all season.
Michigan was 6-4 in February, and one big reason was the good finish to the season guard Kobe Bufkin had.
After a mid-season slump, Bufkin averaged 17.6 points in February. He was a holy terror for Indiana on Sunday when the Wolverines were in the ascendant. From the 5:29 mark of the first half to the 12:26 mark of the second half, the sophomore scored 15 points.
"I will continue to keep growing him as a player because with his work ethic and his passion for the game of basketball, he’s going to always improve," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "That’s the type of mindset he has. That’s why he puts in so much work, and when I see that and his teammates see that, they just trust him."
Bufkin is a scary one going forward for Big Ten opponents.