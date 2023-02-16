EVANSTON, Ill. — When I came to the Big Ten back in November for my maiden voyage around the conference, little did I realize I was joining a brave, new, radical world.
A world in which Northwestern is being chased in the Big Ten and not doing the chasing. A world in which Northwestern is a vital contributor to conference success, not an anchor weighing the Big Ten down.
What is the name of Evan Eschmeyer is going on in Evanston?
The last three days rank with the best ever in Welsh-Ryan Arena history. Then No. 1 Purdue was toppled with a late 17-3 run Sunday in a 64-58 victory. Then Northwestern dominates Indiana for a half and holds on for a 64-62 victory Wednesday against the 14th-ranked Hoosiers.
Thanks to all of that, Northwestern has second place to itself in the Big Ten standings. The Wildcats have reached the double-digit victory mark in Big Ten conference play.
This is well-nigh remarkable, historic stuff. Since Northwestern is generally off the radar for most Big Ten hoops fans in most seasons, you may not know Northwestern's 10 Big Ten victories has only been accomplished once before in school history.
That occurred in 2017, the previous high-water mark under coach Chris Collins when the Wildcats finally broke their NCAA Tournament drought.
Northwestern currently has a .667 winning percentage in Big Ten games. The last time the Wildcats finished with a Big Ten winning percentage at .667 or better? Try 1946 on for size.
There is nothing fluky about what the Wildcats are doing. Collins deserves an enormous amount of credit for building a team that has enviable individual parts but which also operates just as well as a whole.
Guard Boo Buie is fearless and tough as nails. Backcourt mate Chase Audige is heady, can shoot (although he slumped badly in the second half Wednesday) and feels comfortable working the seams inside defenses.
I'm just as impressed with Ty Berry and Robbie Beran, unsung grinders whom Northwestern does a great job of spacing out. They are just dangerous enough to keep defenses from clogging up the lane, giving Buie and Audige room to roam.
The truly overlooked contributor is center Matthew Nicholson. Almost as much as any other center Indiana has faced in Big Ten play (Zach Edey aside), he's disrupted the Hoosiers on both ends of the floor.
Offensively, Buie and Audige work almost all of their actions off of his screens at the top of the key. Indiana's guards struggle to go over or under his screens, and by the time they recover, it's too late.
Defensively, Nicholson's size gave the early-game double teams of Jackson-Davis some oomph. Northwestern was late to trap, and when it did, it often came on the baseline. Nicholson cut off Jackson-Davis's passing angles.
Are you ready for a brave, new world in which Northwestern basketball matters? Ready or not, here come the Wildcats.
Here's four more takeaways from Wednesday's game:
THE FINAL PLAY
One mini-rant: the Big Ten doesn't do itself any favors with the occasionally questionable production work on Big Ten Network broadcasts.
The initial replay of Buie's game-winning shot was from a poor angle from behind the play ... and in a picture-in-picture to make it even worse. Later, a close-up was shown, but not until right before they signed off.
Seeing the postgame reaction, there's a number of opinions on the play in which Buie was isolated on Trey Galloway. Buie drove him on the right side, appeared to shoulder-block Galloway to the Edens Expressway and then converted an off-balance, one-handed hook shot.
OK, there's a bit of editorialization up there with the Edens line, but there is no question Buie pushed off. Northwestern fans pointed out Galloway might have made contact first and Galloway should have been called for a foul before the shove was made.
Watching live from the Welsh-Ryan Arena rafters, my angle was right above the Indiana sideline, I thought Buie took an extra step in his drive. The replay seems to indicate the contact likely caused that extra step which gets you back to Point A: was it a foul on Buie? On Galloway? Or a good no-call?
I suppose my own opinion is evident in the Edens line. I think the notion Galloway initiated contact doesn't stand up to scrutiny. Buie came in shoulder first, Galloway had his arms up and Buie shoved him.
However, if you get away with it, good on you. Buie was tough on Indiana all night. If the Hoosiers hadn't dug themselves such a deep hole, the non-call would have never come into play anyway.
WHO CAN YOU TRUST?
With Race Thompson back, Indiana was back to an eight-man rotation, but the minutes weren't spaced out much. Tamar Bates notched 17 minutes. Malik Reneau played 11 and Jordan Geronimo played just four.
The problem is Indiana has lost consistency off the pine. Reneau has been decent of late, but he struggled Wednesday and didn't even take a shot. Geronimo has been foul-prone and has made defensive errors. Bates' shooting struggles go on unabated.
Whom do you trust? With Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway also struggling to have big scoring contributions, it's a tough nut for Indiana to crack.
TECHNICAL FOULS
The four points Northwestern got from Indiana's two first-half technical fouls proved very costly indeed.
At the time, Indiana was reeling. The pair of technicals were precipitated by a non-call on a Buie travel in front of the Indiana bench. One of the Indiana assistant coaches (I couldn't tell who it was from my vantage point) got the initial technical. Woodson then got his money worth and picked up his own.
This game didn't come down to those technicals, but they obviously didn't help. Composure from the sideline is just as important as calmness on the floor.
OT ESCAPE
Collins said after the game Northwestern might have been in trouble had the game gone overtime.
"I’m glad the shot fell. We were running on fumes," Collins said.
Audige, Berry and Buie all played 30-plus minutes, but it wasn't the minutes so much as the hard-screening and double teams Northwestern employed. Those take a lot out of a team, and Northwestern was pretty obviously flagging by game's end.