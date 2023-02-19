No. 14 Indiana has won nine of its last 11 games. That's one heckuva run. You never, ever apologize for winning.
So with that out of the way, think about this. When was the last time Indiana had longer stretches of good than stretches of concern in one of its games?
Don't get me wrong. Style points don't matter. A win by one or 20 counts the same. Again, Indiana has no reason to apologize.
However, I can't shake the feeling the Hoosiers are living well, getting away with it to a degree.
In a 66-60 home win over Rutgers on Feb. 7, Indiana certainly wasn't bad. The Hoosiers shot 45.8% and pulled away from the Scarlet Knights late. It was a good last impression.
At Michigan on Feb. 11, the half-full storyline was Indiana kept Michigan scoreless in its final eight possessions and the Hoosiers held on for a 62-61.
That's one way to look at it. Another way is Indiana was fortunate to survive its own 2:58 drought to end the contest -- as well as some questionable play calls by the Michigan coaching staff.
At Northwestern, Indiana was badly out played in a first half in which it trailed by 19 at halftime. The last impression was a stirring comeback to tie the game -- credit where credit is due -- and a somewhat unforunate no-call on the game-winning shot by Boo Buie.
It was a 64-62 loss, but the perception was a defeat with honor instead of cause for concern.
Saturday was much the same. Illinois was in control for long stretches, very often deep-sixing its own momentum with silly things like technical fouls and questionable shots. Despite Indiana's inconsistency, decision-making and occasional stretches of getting out-toughed, the Hoosiers found a way to win 71-68.
That's all good -- but is it good enough? Is there a reckoning coming for Indiana, a day where it can't find a way?
Trayce Jackson-Davis covers so many sins with his generational brilliance, and he alone is often the tiebreaker in a 50-50 game, but will that be enough come NCAA Tournament time?
Right now, it feels like Indiana is riding its fortune rather than comprehensively demonstrating its capability for excellence.
Of course, another way to look at it is Indiana is due for a performance where the good outweighs the concern. Indiana has four regular season games to find the answers.
Here's four more takeaways from Indiana's 71-68 win over Illinois:
TEN WINS
Indiana hit the 10-win mark in Big Ten play Saturday. I was surprised to see it's the first time the Hoosiers have reached double-digit Big Ten wins since 2016.
Ten-win Big Ten seasons were once routine in Bloomington. From 1971 (Lou Watson's last season) to 2000, the Hoosiers won 10 games in 23 seasons. And, of course, this was when the Big Ten played an 18-game schedule and a 14-game slate in the early 1970s.
Since the Bob Knight era ended after the 2000 season, Indiana has only hit double-digit conference wins nine times ... three led by Tom Crean and Mike Davis and two helmed by Kelvin Sampson.
Mike Woodson has his first. Ten Big Ten wins didn't used to be a big deal, but given the seven-year gap since it was last done, it is now.
WOODSON ON TJD SCORING MARK
There's a funny kind of back-in-my-day mentality for college basketball players who played before the 3-point shot became prominent in the 1980s, a not-so-hidden contempt for those who reached scoring marks via the 3-point shot.
Woodson was asked what it felt like to get passed by Jackson-Davis on Indiana's all-time scoring list. TJD replaced Woodson in fifth place all-time.
"The beauty about Trayce and Mike Woodson, we both didn't shoot threes. He doesn't shoot them, and I never had the 3-point line," Woodson said.
Woodson isn't wrong. Jackson-Davis has only attempted a trio of 3-pointers in his career.
"I couldn't be more proud of a young man than Trayce today. That record has — I've been sitting in that spot for a long time, and for him to surpass it, man, it's special. It just means the body of work that he's put in over the years, but he can't stop there," Woodson said.
ILLINI ILLNESS
Illinois was short-handed as leading scorer Terrance Shannon Jr. was out due to being in the concussion protocol. Shannon suffered the concussion Tuesday at Penn State.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood indicated more players were compromised.
Guard Ty Rodgers didn't practice during the week due to strep throat. Guard RJ Melendez showed signs of strep throat Friday. Melendez was 0-for-6 from the field.
CAN'T JUST JUDGE GALLOWAY ON HIS SHOOTING
Trey Galloway was just 1-for-6 from the field Saturday. This continued a trend.
In Indiana's last four games, Galloway was under 50% three times. He was 3-of-5 at Northwestern last Wednesday.
However, Galloway usually does something other than scoring to make up for any slump. In Saturday's case, Galloway had five assists.