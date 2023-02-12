Don't get me wrong. There's few things in basketball I enjoy more than a player who knows every defense is set to stop them and is able to be dominant anyway.
So it goes for Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis. No matter what opposing defenses throw at him, he's game. The 22 points and 14.2 rebounds he's averaged since Big Ten play resumed for good Jan. 5 merits a standing ovation, if not the National Player of the Year award.
Also don't me wrong. I love to watch a true freshman blossom on the big stage. So it is for Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Xavier Johnson's foot injury opened the door for Hood-Schifino to become the Hoosiers' second option, and he's run with it. Since Big Ten play resumed, the Pittsburgh native has averaged 13.5 points.
Both are an absolute treat to watch on a game-to-game basis. Indiana knows the good things it has. Neither is shy to take a shot, and neither flinches when asked to shoulder the load.
On Saturday in Indiana's 62-61 victory at Michigan, their willingness to dominate was taken to the extreme. The duo combined to take 38 of Indiana's 53 field goal attempts, 71.6% of the Hoosiers shots.
It's not new. Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino have been taking the majority of Indiana's shots since Big Ten play resumed but not to that extreme.
Since Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis became the dynamic duo starting Jan. 5 at Iowa (Hood-Schifino didn't play in Indiana's pair of December conference games), they typically take 53% of Indiana's shots. The lowest percentage they combined for was 42.3% at Penn State on Jan. 11. Before Saturday's game set a new mark, the previous high between the duo was 69.2% against Northwestern on Jan. 8.
In two of Indiana's last three games, the Hoosiers were over that 53% average. Jackson-David and Hood-Schifino combined to take 59.6% of the shots against Purdue on Feb. 4.
As mentioned, they can handle the load, but is it a sustainable path going forward? I wonder. There's going to be a game where one or the other or both are in foul trouble. Or maybe one is just having an off night as Hood-Schifino did with a 1-for-14 at Maryland on Jan. 31. Indiana is eventually going to run into a team that can defend both. Then what do the Hoosiers do?
It's easy to say the shooting load should be spread around, but none of the other Hoosiers really called for the ball much. And when they did get it, they did little with it. No wonder the trust factor is channeled towards IU's big two.
Indiana has to find a way to at least create the idea of the threat someone else can score. The Hoosiers can't wait around for Johnson to return to serve that role. It has to be developed from the current starting five.
Right now, it hasn't mattered as Indiana has sacked and pillaged the Big Ten for a solid month, but there will come a time when Indiana needs someone else to score. Better to give someone that confidence now before it's too late.
Here's four more takeaways from Saturday's win:
TO THE ADVANCED STATS!
On my previous beat, the live stat software was run by a competitor to Statbroadcast, the preferred method used by most Big Ten teams. Statbroadcast is the superior product. When you dig into the bells and whistles, there's so much good information there. So let's dig into some advanced stats!
One of the most basic advanced stats is usage percentage. It measures how many offensive plays a player is involved in. To give some context, the current NBA usage leader is Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo at 39.1%.
So what were Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino's usage ratings Saturday? Jackson-Davis was at 44.3% and Hood-Schifino came in at 35.3%. Two players very rarely combine for 79.6%.
Another basic advanced stat is plus-minus, which is the margin of points gained or lost when a player is on the floor. It's not perfect as a single-game barometer. It works better over a larger sample size. Still, once in a while, it is revealing in a single game. So it was, unfortunately, for Jordan Geronimo. He had a minus-10 for the Hoosiers, while everyone else had a positive number.
GALLOWAY CONTRIBUTION UNSUNG
Trey Galloway didn't do much as far as the box score is concerned. He had four points, but he was a big reason Indiana held on late.
With 1:21 left, he made a nice play to step in front of a Terrance Williams II pass intended for Hunter Dickinson. It wasn't a good pass, but Galloway anticipated the post feed, leaving his man in the corner to make the play. Sometimes being in the right place at the right time isn't a coincidence.
Finally, on Michigan's last chance, Galloway defended Michigan right out of its plan. He stuck to Kobe Bufkin's right, never giving him space to lean in for a shot. Bufkin was forced to kick it out to Jett Howard, who was also well-guarded by Miller Kopp. An airball was the best Howard could do as the buzzer sounded.
Galloway deserves plaudits for the clutch defense.
BATES STRUGGLING
One of the reasons Indiana has been two-dimensional with its offensive attack is Tamar Bates is slumping. He was 0-for-5 on Saturday, with at least three shots that came off as forced or poor decisions.
Bates is just 5-of-22 in Indiana's last six games. He actually hasn't been too bad from 3-point range in that span, 3-for-8, so it's odd he didn't attempt a single 3-pointer Saturday. Whether it's taking more threes or just finding the right seams for high-percentage twos, Indiana needs to find a way to get Bates going.
MICHIGAN ISN'T FAR OFF
Michigan has had a weird, injury plagued, underwhelming season, but I can see where the Wolverines could be a threat in the Big Ten tournament. There's several candidates for the dreaded Team You Don't Want To See In The Big Ten Tournament, and Michigan is one of them.
The Wolverines are developing some scoring diversity. Dickinson is the known quantity. Howard is the future star, but Bufkin impressed me. He can create his own shot and plays pretty fearlessly.
Meanwhile, point guard Dug McDaniel does a lot of dirty work. He pesters ball-handlers, and he has water bug quickness. He's one of several Wolverines who were thrust into a larger-than-intended role due to injuries.
Michigan doesn't have an easy road to finish its Big Ten slate. Games against Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers and Michigan State still loom. For Michigan to have any outside chance at an NCAA Tournament bid, it will have to sweep its two remaining games against Wisconsin.
I wouldn't put it past the Wolverines. They're getting better.