BLOOMINGTON — When you separate the passion of the rivalry, the high of beating the No. 1 team in the country and the chaos of the court-storming, what's the most important thing No. 21 Indiana got from its 79-74 win over top-ranked Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday?
As mundane as it makes an emotional win seem, the Hoosiers simply needed another quality win on their resume.
By no means is Indiana's resume bad or were the Hoosiers in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers flirted with bubble trouble in early January during their four-game losing streak, but the 6-1 record since has restored their lock status.
Still, if Indiana wants to start climbing the seed list, which will help it get a more favorable geographic matchup in March, it needed to be more than 2-6 against Quad 1 teams, the Hoosiers' record entering Saturday's game.
The Hoosiers' two Q1s wins before Saturday were at Xavier and at Illinois. Neither win is likely to slip from Q1 status, but just two Q1s isn't going to get much love in the committee room seed-wise ... even with four Q2 wins to go with them.
Now Indiana has a true marquee win to call its own. And what's more, Indiana finally proved it can hang with college basketball's elite.
The December losses to Arizona and Kansas suggested the Hoosiers weren't ready for prime time. They were sobering.
One home win does not an elite team make, but Indiana needed this to prove to itself and to the rest of us it has the capability. That it can beat the best of the best.
And the Hoosiers did it playing their game -- no gimmicks, no uncommon performances needed. Purdue is one of the best defensive teams in the country, and the Hoosiers ran up 79 on the Boilermakers, 50 in one half. That's something to grow on.
It was also an important win in terms of the schedule to come for Indiana. Rutgers comes to Bloomington on Tuesday, and given the Scarlet Knights have won six in a row over the Hoosiers, you can't consider that one in Indiana's projected win column until the Hoosiers prove it.
After that are road trips to Michigan and Northwestern -- winnable, but tricky. After comes Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue again, Iowa and Michigan again in succession. The Big Ten schedule isn't kind to Indiana with bottom-feeders Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio State only appearing on the slate once each.
The Big Ten title is likely a bridge too far for the Hoosiers, but a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament certainly isn't. It was an important day for Indiana beyond just the emotion and the rivalry.
Here's four more takeaways from Indiana's win Saturday:
INDIANA FORTUNATE PURDUE WAS WASTEFUL
There's not many caveats to be had for the Hoosiers, with one exception.
Indiana was pretty fortunate Purdue didn't punish it worse from the Boilermakers' 17 offensive rebounds, by far the highest total Indiana has conceded this season.
Yet, Purdue only scored 12 points from those boards. That seems almost impossible given the dominance Zach Edey had on the boards. He had 10 offensive rebounds all by himself.
Edey did score five field goals from offensive rebounds, but second chances were largely the bane of Purdue's existence.
Purdue had six misses after offensive rebounds, and much worse, five turnovers on second chances, including Braden Smith's giveaway with 53 seconds left that gave Indiana its key possession to win it.
Indiana deserves a lot of credit defensively for hanging in there during long possessions. Defending over a long stretch is one of the hardest things to do.
However, it's statistically unlikely to give up 17 offensive rebounds and only concede 12 points, especially against Purdue. The Hoosiers caught a break on that one.
INDIANA FORCED TURNOVERS
One thing Indiana has not done much in Big Ten play is force turnovers. The Hoosiers have not had an opponent reach double-digit giveaways since Iowa had 11 on Jan. 5.
Not so Saturday. Physical defense forced Purdue into 11 turnovers by halftime. It's a double statistical anomaly as the Boilermakers had only 14 turnovers in their previous two games.
The Boilermakers held it down to five turnovers in the second half. Still, Indiana forcing 16 turnovers is its best since Dec. 20, and Indiana coach Mike Woodson was pleased.
"I just thought our pressure early put us in a different place defensively. Their team -- they rarely turn the ball over. But I just thought our pressure allowed them to make mistakes, and we doubled Edey some early. That helped us, I thought," Woodson said.
FOULS NEVER BECAME A PROBLEM
The trade-off from Indiana's in-your-shirt first-half defense was big foul trouble. At halftime, Race Thompson had three fouls. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp, Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates all had two fouls.
It felt at halftime Indiana's fate might be a race against time proposition. Could Indiana hold a big enough lead to contend with seemingly inevitable foul trouble to come? Would Indiana be able to guard the same way in the second half?
Indiana was not able to guard the same. Edey had a much easier time with his catches in the second half, mainly because Indiana played him straight up more often.
Still, Indiana did an admirable job avoiding the preventable touch fouls on penetration that often do the Hoosiers in.
Indiana only had six team fouls in the second half. Trayce Jackson-Davis, left to his own devices against Edey, had three of them -- which wasn't a surprise and a trade-off the Hoosiers gladly took.
BANKS ENERGETIC
Banks only played seven minutes, but I feel like we learned a lot about his game in that time.
Banks has been getting playing time of late with Jordan Geronimo still out with a calf strain. Geronimo was a game-time decision Saturday but couldn't go.
The freshman had his second game out of three where he had three offensive rebounds. Bizarrely, all of Banks' six offensive rebounds for the season came against Ohio State and Purdue on successive Saturdays.
Banks looked more assured when he had the ball in his hands, too. He was 2-for-4 from the field via a dunk and an acrobatic lean-in with two seconds left.
Geronimo should be back soon, but Banks did a good job to take advantage of his energetic seven minutes.