IU REVIEW: Five takeaways from the Hoosiers' 101-49 win over Bethune-Cookman

BLOOMINGTON — IU Review time again. You know, when I covered Indiana State, in the equivalent of this piece, I used to caution fans one way or another not to draw too many conclusions early in the season, especially based on caliber of opponent.
In Indiana's case, being ranked 13th, very few opponents are not inferior, so in this early stage of the schedule you're stuck with the punching bags.
Also? The Hoosiers have the ranking, but they still have to prove they can live up to the mantle of expectation.
Given that, every fiber of my being is screaming, "it's just Morehead State and Bethune-Cookman!" And, normally, that would be my cautionary tale against too much optimism after two easy victories, including Thursday's 101-49 romp over Bethune-Cookman at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
But I have to admit I'm kind of thinking this isn't just Morehead State and Bethune-Cookman. The Hoosiers are doing so many things fundamentally right, it's hard to knock it based on the opponents.
You'd expect the offense to be on-song against inferior competition, but it's the way the offense is operating.
Indiana is sharing the ball at an impressive rate. The Hoosiers had 27 assists Thursday. Shots aren't being passed up. Intelligent decisions are being made in both shot selection and off-ball movement. Maybe the only knock is there have been some forced turnovers but not to the point where it's chronic.
Indiana's defense is not allowing easy penetration. While Bethune-Cookman didn't have the athletes to break Indiana down, the Hoosiers clamped down with ruthless authority anyway.
There is no dropoff when the second unit enters. If anything, there's lift off.
It's true being 2-0 against the Ohio Valley and Southwestern Athletic Conferences wouldn't normally impress me much.
On the other hand, maybe this is the exception to the rule? This might be a case where judging performance based on opponent might have to be tossed aside because Indiana has been impressive by any standard.
Do we have a 1A and 1B situation?
Coaches and media alike like to refer to those who don't start as the second unit.
However, Indiana might be entering rarified territory. Malik Raneau, Tamar Bates, Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo, usually paired with either Xavier Johnson, or, most effectively Thursday, Jalen Hood-Schifino, have made Indiana better in both games this season off the bench.
All of the above things mentioned that Indiana has done well, they've had a large role in doing themselves. At one point, the bench combined for seven assists on seven consecutive buckets.
The plus-minus (the score margin for individual players when they're in the game) says it all. Hood-Schifino was a plus-34, Galloway (+31), Bates (+30), Reneau (+24) and Geronimo (+22) were next in-line. Almost all of it was compiled when they were playing together.
So it begs the question, is there a second unit? Or does Indiana have a 1A and 1B?
Hood-Schifino shines without scoring
In two games, super-freshman Hood-Schifino is a rather pedestrian 5-of-12 from the field. The Pittsburgh native was trying very hard to establish his shot, but he had a 2-for-8 night from the field.
Fortunately, he was good in every other respect. He had eight assists, five rebounds and two steals. His defense was sound. As mentioned, the second unit, or 1B, was at its best when Hood-Schifino was on the floor with them.
Imagine when his shot does start to fall? A scary prospect for Indiana foes.
Free throw shooting roars back
In the grand tradition of coaches everywhere, Indiana coach Mike Woodson lamented the Hoosiers' free throw shooting in an 88-53 blowout win against Morehead State on Monday. OK, so the free throw shooting didn't affect the outcome, but it could have, and it wasn't good. Indiana was 12-of-21.
On Thursday, the message was received. The Hoosiers were 21-of-22 at the line, a big reason why Indiana hit the century mark in a regulation game for the first time since Nov. 16, 2019.
Miller Kopp ... golf pro?
Kopp, sometimes criticized by Indiana fans for passing up shots, was showing no sign of hesitation Thursday. He fired off a corner 3 to start the game. He missed it, but he didn't miss many afterwards. Kopp was 4-for-6 from 3-point range, matching his career-high at Indiana for 3-point makes.
When asked about his shooting, Kopp turned to the links?
"I did a lot of work on my golf swing this summer and tried to get outside and get tan a lot," Kopp said. "So mentally I think that helped, and I think, if you look at the best basketball players, they all — Michael Jordan, Steph Curry — they all are great golfers, too. So I think that helped."
Kopp never broke character until after he had stepped off the dais and broke out a big smile.
Theus-Woodson connection
The loss was a tough one for Bethune-Cookman coach (and athletic director) Reggie Theus, but it was mitigated somewhat based on his friendship with Woodson.
"I've been in a lot of wars with Woody. We've been in the trenches a long time, and we have had a lot of conversations about the coaching areas, too," said Theus, a 13-year NBA veteran, who was a two-time All-Star with the Chicago Bulls in 1981 and 1983.
Theus was traded by the Bulls to the Kansas City Kings in 1984 where Woodson had been playing since 1981. The pair became good friends and would play together through the Kings' move to Sacramento in 1985. Woodson was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 1986.
"He's an extremely accomplished coach that in a lot of ways I don't think he really got the dues he deserved," Theus said. "This is a dream come true for him, and as a friend I'm incredibly happy for him. By the way, he's got a hell of a team."