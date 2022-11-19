IU REVIEW: Five takeaways from the Hoosiers' 81-79 win at Xaiver

CINCINNATI — When you win, the positive is always accentuated because the desired result was achieved. So it was for No. 12 Indiana as it burnished its national credentials with a taut 81-79 win at Xavier on Friday in the Gavitt Games.
There was plenty to like about the Hoosiers' effort. Trayce Jackson-Davis was brilliant with a 30-point effort. Xavier Johnson got off the mat to score a season-high 23. After the Jackson-Davis-Johnson show dominated for most of the game, the rest of the Hoosiers got in on the act late.
However, when you look at this game, the thing that's both encouraging, and slightly concerning, is Indiana is nowhere near its ceiling.
To wit, Indiana was almost a total non-factor from 3-point range with a 4-of-12 effort. The Hoosiers didn't particularly defend the 3 well as Xavier converted 41.2%, including 4-of-8 in the first half.
There were smaller things that could have been costly. It could be argued the technical fouls on Johnson and Malik Reneau were harsh, but why open up the door in the first place?
Indiana only had 11 turnovers, but two came in the final two minutes with the Hoosiers trying to protect a lead.
Indiana looked shaky trying to break Xavier's late press, a foul drawn by Miller Kopp with 1:50 left was fortunate in that Xavier's Colby Jones bundled into him, but one of the reasons he did was Kopp had to contort his body to try to catch a high inbounds pass.
I don't point these out to diminish Indiana's triumph -- it was an excellent win against a Xavier team that is going to make noise in the Big East -- but simply to note as good as Indiana was at times Friday, the Hoosiers have the capability to be even better.
Here's five more takeaways from the Cintas Center:
WOODSON TWEAKS TRADITION
For the first time, Indiana was locked in a tight game and fans got a bit of an idea on who would be on the floor at crunch time.
Jackson-Davis, Johnson and Kopp were in. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway traded off being on the floor, but one notable starter didn't play after the 8:59 mark — Race Thompson.
Woodson relied mostly on freshman Malik Reneau in Thompson's place. Reneau played almost two minutes more in the second half than Thompson did. This despite the fact Reneau picked up his fourth foul with 14:06 left.
"I trust him. He's solid. He got in foul trouble, and I played him with four fouls knowing if he fouled out I had an ace in the hole in Race. That's the beauty of our team this season," Woodson said. "I told them when we broke huddle, I didn't play the rotation that we played the first two games. I'm still searching, but stay ready."
INDIANA CUT DOWN PASSING LANES
One thing Xavier had done very well in its three games it played prior to Indiana was distribute the ball. Not just through point guard Colby Jones but with its bigs.
In the first half, Xavier demonstrated this strength. The Musketeers had 11 assists on 15 field goals and while Jones, who played even though he had a sprained ankle, was the primary reason, forward Zach Freemantle tied Jones at halftime with three assists.
Freemantle has done much of his passing from around the elbow, finding cutters going to the basket, but Indiana stymied this part of Xavier's attack in the second half. The Musketeers weren't able to seek out cutters as easily as they did in the first half. The result was Xavier had only seven assists on 15 field goals after the break, and the Muskies were far more predictable.
Freemantle managed to co-lead Xavier in scoring with 15, but his all-around game was shut down after halftime. He had no assists and only one rebound in the second half.
HOOD-SCHIFINO SHOOTING STRUGGLES CONTINUE
Hood-Schifino, Indiana's other super freshman, played 14 minutes more than Reneau did. He's been productive in his way. Against Xavier, he had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
But his shot? It just hasn't fallen at all this season. Hood-Schifino was 1-of-9 on Friday, continuing a slump in which Hood-Schifino has made just 6-of-21 over Indiana's three games.
Given that Hood-Schifino is contributing in other ways, he'll continue to play, but his shooting slump is yet another example of how Indiana can get even better going forward once he finds a groove.
OFFICIALS LOST THE PLOT A BIT
This game felt quite a bit like a conference game. It was physical, neither team feared the other and there was a bit of yapping going on.
Still, the officiating crew altered the course of the game by getting whistle-happy in the second half. Of the 41 fouls called in the game, 26 came after the break.
You're almost always going to have more free throws in the second half due to late-game fouling, but Friday it had more to do with a flurry of touch fouls called in the first five minutes of the half.
Xavier was the primary victim. It had its fifth team foul by the 15:54 mark of the second half. Indiana marched to the line 26 times in the game, a figure it likely would not have reached if the game had not been called as tightly as it was.
Afterward, Xavier coach Sean Miller blamed his team for not being focused, but I have a feeling when he watches the film, he'll be incensed by the draconian interpretation of the rules.
Indiana should have its own beef. Both technical fouls -- one on Johnson, another on Reneau -- were pretty soft, too.
AROUND THE BIG TEN
Entering the week, the Big Ten had only one loss in nonconference games. That high standard has slipped in the last two days, though the Big Ten also picked up some key victories, too.
None more so than No. 19 Illinois' 79-70 win over No. 8 UCLA in Las Vegas. In a future Big Ten clash (that still seems supremely odd to type), the Illini outpaced the Bruins 51-33 in the second half. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 29 points for Illinois.
Michigan State did Michigan State things Friday against its usual brutal schedule. The Spartans concluded a week in which they played Gonzaga (a one-point loss) followed by a nine-point win over Kentucky, with a 73-71 home win over Villanova.
Sparty survived an Eric Dixon 3-point attempt with one second left to preserve yet another quality win.
Northwestern also beat Fort Wayne 60-52 on Friday, but the Big Ten suffered its second two-loss day in a row. Virginia Tech edged Penn State 61-59 in the Charleston Classic. Rutgers lost 72-66 to Temple in the Basketball Hall Of Fame Showcase.
The two-loss day came after Nebraska was beaten by 20 at St. John's and then No. 20 Michigan, fresh off of an impressive 31-point victory over Pittsburgh, turned around and lost 87-62 to Arizona State in the Legends Classic.
Illinois' win set it up to play the game of the weekend as it faces off against No. 16 Virginia in Vegas on Sunday. On Saturday, Maryland plays Saint Louis on a neutral floor in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Terps and Billikens are both unbeaten.