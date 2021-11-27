WEST LAFAYETTE — After Indiana concluded its first winless season in Big Ten play since 2011, head coach Tom Allen said evaluations will begin immediately involving assistant coaches and players.
“That’s part of this process,” Allen said. “You’ve got to be accountable for the performance of your guys and accountable for your areas of responsibility, so, yeah, it starts with me. I’m the one in charge, and so that accountability flows downhill. So that will be immediately evaluated.”
Speculation has swirled around the future of offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and offensive line coach Darren Hiller, given IU’s struggles on the offensive side of the ball this season. The Hoosiers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten) once again were unable to consistently sustain drives in their 44-7 loss to Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday.
After marching 75 yards on its first offensive possession to tie the score at 7, Indiana went three-and-out on its next three drives, netting just 2 yards.
“We don’t obviously script everything, but when you get off that script you have to mix and match the things that are given to you. But (we) have not been able to do that consistently,” Allen said. “That shows you a pattern. That shows you a concern, for sure, about something that has to be addressed.”
Allen will be on the road immediately for a contact period that begins Sunday to help secure IU’s 2022 signing class. Early signing day for the class is Dec. 15.
“That’s a very, very important part of our next step for us as a program,” Allen said. “We have a very special class that we’re about to sign here in a couple of weeks that we’re excited about, but at the same time we’ve got to go see them, get in front of them.”
CARR, MULLEN SIT OUT
After talk during the week cornerback Tiawan Mullen and running back Stephen Carr could return for the Bucket game, both sat out Saturday. Safety Devon Matthews also didn’t play.
Defensive back Josh Sanguinetti returned from injury and made two tackles.
GREMEL MAKES DEBUT
Walk-on Grant Gremel made his first career start, becoming the fourth and final starting quarterback for IU this season. Gremel, a former Noblesville standout, completed 18 of 30 passes for 147 yards and one interception.
Asked about feeling any nerves, Gremel said: “Not really, maybe the first play a little bit, I mean, after that I settled in pretty quick. I didn’t feel really much. I felt comfortable out there. I felt good.”
The start served as a potential audition for Gremel to possibly move up IU’s quarterback depth chart next season.
“Hopefully good things,” Gremel said. “I mean everyone wants to start and be the starter. That’s my goal. Whatever happens, happens. We’ve got the spring, the summer and then fall camp, so we’ll just see how it goes.”
