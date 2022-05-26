BORDEN – Count Indiana football coach Tom Allen as one in favor of the Big Ten doing away with divisions in future seasons.
The NCAA Division I council last week announced divisions will no longer be required in Football Bowl Subdivision conferences in order to hold championship games.
Off the decision, the Pac 12 and Mountain West have already decided to scrap divisions next season. Allen expects the Big Ten to follow suit, doing away with divisions in 2023, based on conversations he had at the Big Ten spring meetings earlier this month in Arizona.
“It’s going to happen,” Allen said before an IU speaking engagement at Huber’s Orchard and Winery. “I don’t know when, but I do think there seems to be a push in that direction to be able to have the two top teams meet in the championship game. …
“You just want equitable schedules for everybody. I think, if you look at the last eight years, we’ve had every winner from the Big Ten has come from the East. Four different teams have won it in that time period. I could see that definitely being addressed.”
IU has faced a gauntlet in the Big Ten East since it was formed in 2014 — a division that includes perennial Top 25 teams Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State. The Buckeyes have won five Big Ten titles since divisions were formed, with Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State each winning one.
Based on the schedule format, IU has had to face all four teams annually since 2014, going a combined 4-28 against the quartet during that span.
Allen expects the Big Ten to stay at nine conference games and wants to see the league uphold traditional rivalries. IU plays Purdue every year for the Old Oaken Bucket and Michigan State each year for the Old Brass Spittoon.
“To uphold the rivalries, that was a big deal for our conference,” Allen said. “There’s a lot of really strong rivalries that you want to see continue, and then to be able to just have a rotating schedule to where if a young man comes to play for Indiana during the course of his career, he will be able to go to every single stadium and go to those places.”
The NCAA Division I council also voted to waive the 25 maximum scholarship limit for each recruiting class, allowing teams seven extra spots, up to 32, to account for players lost to the transfer portal.
“It’s definitely is a common sense adjustment to the transfer portal,” Allen said. “I think we’re in a business of serious changes in several years I think for our sport, college sports in general, but especially football. But I think that was a positive thing to be able to release some of that pressure and being able to replace the young men that might choose to go somewhere else.”
OPENING TIME SET
IU announced kickoff times for five of its football games Thursday, including its season opener on a Friday night, Sept. 2, at Memorial Stadium against Illinois. It will kick off at 8 p.m.
Other start times announced include Sept. 10 against Idaho (8 p.m.), Sept. 17 against Western Kentucky (noon), Oct. 8 against Michigan (noon) and Oct. 22 at Rutgers (noon).
MORE ADDITIONS
Allen said IU has two remaining open scholarship spots and has players visiting this week. He’s looking for players who can contribute immediately for this season and mentioned edge rusher, skill back and offensive line as areas of need.
“You never, ever get away from, does he fit with our program, culturally? That’s priority No. 1,” Allen said. “I feel really good about the guys I’ve already brought in mid-year and the guys who will be joining us here in June, but these last two spots we have, you’re just really trying to make your team deeper and better.”
SMITH RETIRING AFTER SEASON
Radio sportscaster and Bloomington staple Joe Smith announced Wednesday the 2022 football campaign will be his 40th and final season with IU athletics.
Smith has handled pregame, halftime and postgame duties for IU football and men’s basketball since 1983 alongside the Voice of the Hoosiers, Don Fischer, who will celebrate his 50th year on the Indiana airwaves in 2022.
“I would not miss Don’s 50th season for anything in the world,” Smith said. “Nothing has made me happier than being a part of Indiana football and men’s basketball broadcasts with the best play-by-play man in the country. Don is a true friend, and to share the booth with him one final year, well, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Allen said his relationship with Smith goes back to when he was a high school football coach at Ben Davis. In addition to working for IU, Smith calls Bloomington South, Bloomington North and Edgewood high school football and basketball games.
“Just appreciate all he’s given to our great sport and all the sports in Bloomington and Indiana,” Allen said. “Just another example of a great man that’s given a lot of his life to this program.”