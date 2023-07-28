BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has a strange history with pro basketball -- especially compared to other so-called bluebloods.
While North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Kentucky and Kansas can boast alumni starting fives comprised of Hall of Famers, Indiana only has three players who made it to the Hall of Fame for their pro playing exploits.
Enshrined Walt Bellamy and George McGinnis took the top spots in the 1960s and 1970s in CNHI's series for Indiana’s top pros, but the third Hall of Famer rises above them all, both in terms of accomplishment and championship pedigree.
Isiah Thomas is, put simply, a winner. The best player on the Hoosiers’ 1981 championship team was also the most influential player on one of the most remembered NBA championship squads of all-time, the 1980s Detroit Pistons.
Those Pistons were the "Bad Boys," and while their rough-and-tumble reputation was translated by the likes of Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn and Dennis Rodman into bruises on opposition bodies, Thomas embodied the competitive fire behind the swagger. He backed it up with production, too.
Certainly, the Pistons got their money’s worth when they drafted Thomas second overall in the 1981 NBA Draft.
His pedigree was cemented at Indiana, where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds for the excellent turn-of-the-80s Hoosiers. Thomas scored 23 points to go with five assists in the 1981 NCAA title game victory over North Carolina. He was the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
The Pistons team Thomas joined was in disarray. In 1981, Detroit was 21-61. Thomas immediately gave the franchise a respectability and star power it hadn’t had since it traded 1970s stalwart Bob Lanier.
The effect was immediate. The Pistons improved their win total by 18 in 1982. Once Chuck Daly was hired as Detroit’s coach in 1984, it was the head of the trail toward NBA contention.
It wasn’t an immediate ascension to championship contention. Detroit had to do a lot of walking before it could run as it added the pieces to its championship puzzle.
The first playoff berth with Thomas came in 1984. The first playoff series win was in 1985. The first trip to the Eastern Conference finals was in 1987. The first Central Division title came in 1988.
All the while, Thomas was the fulcrum. From 1983-87, Thomas averaged 21 points, 11.5 assists and 2.2 steals.
“I was selected as leader and captain only because (teammates) trusted me. That type of trust is honored, and then you need to honor it,” Thomas said on the "All The Smoke" podcast in April.
The 1988 season was the breakthrough. After losing to Boston 4-3 in the Eastern Conference finals the previous season, the Pistons avenged that defeat with a 4-2 series win over the Celtics in 1988.
It set up an epic NBA Finals, one in which the Pistons lost 4-3 to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Thomas famously sprained his ankle in Game 6 of the Finals, a game in which Detroit could have clinched the title. Thomas scored 25 points in the third quarter of that game on a visibly bad ankle, but the Lakers won 103-102 and edged Detroit 108-105 in Game 7 with Thomas hobbled.
The 63-19 Pistons took the final step in 1989, losing only two playoff games on their way to a 4-0 sweep of the Lakers in the Finals. In 1990, the Pistons earned the repeat with a 4-1 Finals win over Portland.
On the "All The Smoke" podcast, while saying he didn’t believe the Pistons were a dynasty, Thomas did say this.
“As far the most impactful team on the NBA, it’s the Detroit Pistons. Our style of play, pick-and-roll basketball, a stretch five in Laimbeer, small guards shooting from the perimeter,” Thomas said. “Little guys weren’t supposed to win championships. I’m still the only one who’s won this way. Steph Curry established a dynasty at Golden State. He scored. I scored and assisted -- two different ways of impacting.”
Thomas was hurt in 1991, missing almost half the regular season. No one knew at the time it was the beginning of the end for both Thomas and the Pistons.
Chicago ended the Pistons' title run in the 1991 Eastern Conference finals, with Thomas and his teammates famously walking off the court before the game was over. By 1994, Thomas tore his Achilles' tendon and was forced to retire.
That 1991 walk-off was part of the Bad Boys image, and it was polarizing. Thomas himself brings about emotions both ways to this day.
Controversies involving both Larry Bird (brief) and Michael Jordan (lasting) often cast Thomas in the villain role. After his playing career ended, Thomas had a middling spell as head coach of the Indiana Pacers and failed stints as owner of the Continental Basketball Association and as general manager of the New York Knicks, though he’s had success in private business and as a broadcaster.
However, his playing career is unimpeachable. When he retired, Thomas was third all-time in assists and fifth in steals. He averaged 19.2 points and had five seasons where he averaged 20 or more.
More than that, he led a woebegone franchise before his arrival to championship glory.
Without question, Thomas is the greatest pro basketball player to have come from Indiana.