BLOOMINGTON -- Mike Woodson, the Indiana player? Memories are fond of Woodson’s playing career from 1976-80 as he averaged 19.8 points for the Hoosiers.
Mike Woodson, the college coach? Obviously, Indiana fans know all about that as Woodson will begin his third season in charge of the Hoosiers in November.
Mike Woodson, the NBA coach? Recollections of his winning tenures with both the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks are relatively fresh in the memory of hoops fans.
What about Mike Woodson, the NBA player? That part of Woodson’s basketball lineage might not be as easily remembered.
Not that Woodson didn’t do his part. Over an 11-year NBA career, Woodson averaged 14 points as well as 2.3 rebounds and assists. He had a 46.6% shooting percentage, an excellent conversion rate for a shooting guard.
The problem for Woodson was mostly beyond his control. He primarily played for also-rans in his NBA career. He only played for five playoff teams, and none of them got out of the opening round. His best seasons were in a city that no longer has an NBA team.
None of that should diminish how reliable Woodson was in his NBA playing days.
“Great guy, great teammate, gave you everything he had,” the late Frank Hamblen told the New York Times in 2012. Hamblen was an assistant coach with the Kansas City Kings during Woodson’s best professional seasons.
After his stellar Indiana career ended, Woodson was drafted in the first round of the 1980 NBA Draft (12th overall) by the New York Knicks.
However, it never stuck for Woodson at Madison Square Garden. Largely ignored by veteran Knicks coach Red Holzman, Woodson only played 11.7 minutes per game in his rookie season.
After the 1981 season, Woodson was dealt to the New Jersey Nets.
“It all goes back to Red. He just doesn’t play rookies. It was tough, and I know everybody can’t play, but it’s difficult to adjust when you have always played,” Woodson told the New York Times in 1981.
“I didn’t expect the trade, but I’ll have to make the best of it. It’ll be like starting all over again. I know New Jersey’s got a lot of young guys, and I think I’ll fit in,” Woodson told New Jersey’s Courier-News in 1981.
Woodson only got seven games to fit in with the Nets. Early in the 1980-81 season, he was dealt to the Kansas City Kings.
Kansas City was where Woodson came into his own.
Playing for a coach he grew comfortable with and who later helped launch his coaching career – Cotton Fitzsimmons – Woodson got playing time and averaged 16.1 points in 1982.
The Kings only won 30 games in Woodson's first season in Kansas City, but the 1983 Kings improved to 45-37.
Part of a young team with point guard Larry Drew and fellow Big Ten alum Eddie Johnson (from Illinois), Woodson averaged 18.2 points as a super-sub for a high-scoring Kings team.
However, in 1983, only six teams per conference made the playoffs. Despite their 45 wins, Kansas City missed the playoffs by one game in a competitive Western Conference.
After that, Kansas City entered a period of instability amid rumors the team might move, but Woodson kept producing. He averaged 16.3 points in his five seasons with the Kings, the last spent in Sacramento, where the Kings moved in 1985.
Woodson was dealt by the Kings to the Los Angeles Clippers in 1986. The Clippers were in a sad state at the time, averaging 14.5 wins in Woodson’s two years there, but Woodson increased his scoring average to 17.5.
He signed with the Houston Rockets as a free agent in 1988. He spent one season as a starter but fell back into a reserve role by the 1989-90 season. Woodson played four games for Cleveland in 1991 before calling time on his playing career.
His NBA coaching career began in 1996 as an assistant with Milwaukee. By 2004, he was Atlanta’s head coach. Incredibly, Woodson improved the Hawks’ win total every season he was in Atlanta, culminating in a 53-win season in 2010. Despite that, Atlanta let his contract expire after that season.
Woodson was hired as the Knicks coach in 2011 and coached in New York until 2014, peaking with a 54-win season in 2013. Despite a .580 winning percentage, Woodson was let go in 2014.
After assistant coaching stints with the Clippers and Knicks, Woodson returned to his college home to lead Indiana.
Efforts via Indiana University athletics to talk to Woodson about his pro career for this story were unsuccessful.