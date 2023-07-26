BLOOMINGTON -- It’s sometimes forgotten one of the challengers to the Lakers-Celtics-Sixers 1980s axis was the mid-decade Atlanta Hawks. And it’s also sometimes forgotten one of their biggest contributors was Indiana graduate and swingman Randy Wittman.
The Hawks are remembered for the high-flying magnificence of Dominique Wilkins and a solid floor general in Doc Rivers. The Hawks had flair with tiny Spud Webb defying the odds and massive Tree Rollins swatting shots in the lane. All while Cliff Levingston and Antoine Carr controlled the glass.
Wittman was not flashy, but he got the job done. A 1981 champion with Indiana, Wittman was among the Hawks’ top four scorers when they were at their peak from 1985-88, when they averaged 52 wins per season.
Not that Wittman’s production was a surprise. After a medical hardship waiver granted after he missed most of the 1980 season with a stress fracture injury, Wittman got better as his Indiana career went along. He averaged 10.4 points for the 1981 champs and finished his IU career by averaging 19 points in 1983.
“Playing for a guy like Coach (Bob) Knight developed the mental and physical toughness that a lot of guys don’t have going through college. That was instrumental in me having the career that I had,” Wittman said in an interview with CNHI Sports Indiana on Tuesday.
Initially drafted by the Washington Bullets in the first round of the 1983 NBA Draft, Wittman was sent to the rebuilding Hawks in a post-draft trade.
In his third NBA season, Wittman and the Hawks mutually hit their stride. Starting all three games, Wittman averaged a career-high 12.9 points as the Hawks ascended to 50-win status, finishing second to the Milwaukee Bucks, who had won seven straight division titles at the time.
“Doc Rivers and I came in the same class. Dominique was the year or two earlier. Cliff Levingston, Antoine Carr, Spud Webb, we had a lot of guys who were given a chance to grow together. We were a close-knit unit, and we still are today. It’s a unique situation for the pros,” Wittman said.
Atlanta knocked Milwaukee off its Central perch in 1987. Riding high after an 18-4 start, the Hawks cruised to a 57-25 record and the division title. The Hawks won 50 games again in 1988.
All the while, Wittman saved his best for the playoffs.
Over his career, Wittman averaged a remarkable 5.4 points more in the playoffs (12.8) than he did in the regular season (7.4).
Wittman twice scored 30 or more in a playoff game, including a career playoff-high 35 in 1986 against Detroit.
In a stretch from 1986-88, Wittman scored 29, 12, 21, 21, 29 and 22 points in the final game of playoff series. In those games, he only shot below 50% once. His point production was all the more impressive considering he didn’t shoot 3-pointers and only occasionally went to the line.
Wittman was modest about his playoff prowess.
“When you get in a playoff series, you’re playing the same team over and over again, and it becomes a chess match. Teams hone in on taking strengths away,” Wittman explained. “Our strength was Dominique Wilkins. They forced him to do things that didn’t happen in regular-season games. It created opportunities for other players, like myself, to step up.”
While Wittman thrived when the chips were down, Atlanta never broke through to the NBA Finals.
The Hawks were eliminated twice by Boston and once by Detroit in their 50-win era, including a memorable 118-116 Game 7 Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Celtics in 1988 – a game in which Wittman was 11-for-13 from the field.
“That was a Game 7 in the Boston Garden. It was a classic game that NBA TV still throws on every now and then. I don’t think either team had a lead of more than five points for the whole game,” Wittman said. “The (Larry) Bird and Dominique duel was a classic, but it was an opportunity I had and took advantage in going 11-for-13,” Wittman said.
Wittman was traded after that 1988 season to Sacramento, a deal that played a large part in destabilizing the Hawks. After one season with the Kings, Wittman was traded to his hometown Indiana Pacers. Wittman was a reserve in his final three-plus years with Indiana, but it was a step toward his next endeavor.
“When I retired from the Pacers, (general manager) Donnie Walsh asked if I wanted to get into coaching. He thought I’d have a good opportunity. I contemplated continuing to play, but I had four knee operations, and (coaching) was an opportunity that might not have been there again, so I took him up on it. I couldn’t have ended in a better spot,” Wittman said.
Wittman quickly ascended the NBA coaching ranks. He was head coach in Cleveland (1999-2001) and Minnesota (2006-09) when both franchises were at low ebbs, but he had his greatest success coaching the Washington Wizards from 2011-16, where he led the Wizards to a pair of playoff berths in 2014 and 2015.
Wittman is retired from coaching but takes part in a consulting role with former Indiana teammate and current Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson. He remains a much loved figure in Indiana as well as Atlanta.
“I try to visit my grandkids as much as I can. Those days of playing and then coaching basketball, basically in the NBA for 35 years, caused me to miss some opportunities with family. I’m catching up with that now,” Wittman said.