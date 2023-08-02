BLOOMINGTON -- If you recall Greg Graham’s Indiana University career, which lasted from 1989-93, you might recall a guard who got better as his Hoosiers career played out.
In fact, Graham -- who came to Indiana as an All-Star from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis -- was not far off the pace of leading scorer Calbert Cheaney in 1993. Graham averaged 16.5 points for the Elite Eight Hoosiers and led the team with an 82.5% free-throw conversion rate.
Moreover, Graham became the first player to lead the Big Ten in field goal percentage (55.1%) and 3-point shooting (51.4%) in the same season. Graham averaged 25 points over his final six regular season games for the 1993 Hoosiers.
Graham’s improvement over the course of his Indiana career opened up doors for him to play in the NBA. His career in the NBA was spent mostly in the shadows, but he managed to stick for five seasons.
After his Indiana career concluded, Graham spent time as a summer intern with his hometown Indiana Pacers, however, on NBA Draft Day, he was not destined to play for the Pacers.
Passed up by Indiana with the 14th overall pick -- the Pacers chose eventual bust Scott Haskin instead -- Graham thought he would go to the New Jersey Nets at No. 16.
However, that didn’t come to pass, either, even though he was Nets general manager Willis Reed’s preferred option according to reports at the time. Graham was finally chosen by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 17.
According to the Charlotte Observer, Graham was happy with his landing spot.
“I think Charlotte is the best place for me. Coach (Allan) Bristow likes to get up and down the floor and play pressure defense. That’s what we do here (at Indiana) with our motion offense,” Graham said the day after he was drafted.
“They’ve already got Grandmama,” Graham said, referring to a commercial featuring then Hornet Larry Johnson. “Now maybe I can make my mom Grandpapa.”
That wasn’t to be. While Graham did spend the summer offseason with the Hornets, he never played a game in Charlotte. On Sept. 3, Graham was one of three players plus a first-round draft pick to go to Philadelphia for Hersey Hawkins.
Philadelphia was not in a good state when Graham joined the team. The 76ers were between the Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson eras. During his two full seasons with Philly, the Sixers never won more than 25 games.
Like most rookies, playing time came slow. He didn’t get into the rotation until the latter part of the season. From February 1993 onward, he only played less than double-digit minutes twice.
His best season came a year later when Graham peaked at 15.5 minutes. He averaged five points.
Graham’s relatively steady bench role with the Sixers didn’t last. In the first month of the 1995-96 season, Graham was traded to the Nets in a deal that featured Derrick Coleman’s swap to Philadelphia. Graham played 45 games for the Nets.
Graham’s most nationally visible season came in 1996-97 when he was dealt to the Seattle SuperSonics.
One year removed from the NBA Finals, the Sonics were a 57-win team. Graham only played in 28 games but did feature in the playoffs. He played six games and averaged 7.3 minutes. The Sonics were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals.
Graham’s NBA career came to an end the following season after he was dealt to Cleveland. He only played six games for the Cavaliers.
In his career, Graham averaged 4.5 points. He later coached his high school alma mater, Warren Central.
Efforts to reach Graham for this story were unsuccessful.