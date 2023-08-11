BLOOMINGTON -- With rare exception, most NBA players, even the great ones, have had peaks and valleys in their pro careers.
Not Eric Gordon. The former Indiana guard has demonstrated freakish consistency from the day he played his first NBA game in 2008 to the present day as the longest-tenured former Hoosier still playing in the NBA.
Gordon’s averages tell the tale of consistency. Through his career, Gordon’s scoring range goes from a career-low of 12.4 points to a peak of 22.3. His shots per game have been between 9.5 to 16.9. His minutes per game range from 28.5 to 37.7.
Even when Gordon’s role changed -- he has alternated between starting and being a valuable contributor off the bench in his career -- his numbers never wavered. His per 36 minute stats are tighter than his overall averages. For example, he’s never dropped below 12 shots per 36 minutes, nor has he been higher than 16.7.
It’s why Gordon is still going strong after 15 seasons in the NBA. It’s also why he’s valuable to NBA title contenders, like the Phoenix Suns, who signed Gordon to a multi-year deal in July.
“I’ve been able to adjust and understand where I was at in my career,” Gordon told CNHI Sports Indiana on his consistency. “Everybody wants to be the man in the NBA. You can do that, but sometimes you have to adjust to do what you can to win. If you can adjust, you can be an X-factor on every team you’re on.”
Gordon’s success is no surprise. From the time he stepped on Indiana’s campus in 2007, he was the guy. Arguably the biggest recruit Indiana got in the 2000s, and without question the player most remembered from the brief and stormy Kelvin Sampson regime, Gordon averaged 20.9 points for the 25-8 Hoosiers.
Gordon was a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy season as Sampson’s NCAA violations came to a head as Sampson resigned before the season ended.
“That one year (at Indiana) prepared me a lot. As a freshman, I knew I was talented. As a freshman, I wanted to help the team win a lot of games, have a leadership role and lead by example. Coach Sampson stayed on me pretty hard while I was there,” Gordon said.
A sure-fire lottery pick, it meant Gordon wasn’t likely headed to a winner out of college. The Los Angeles Clippers chose Gordon seventh overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.
The Clippers never won more than 32 games in Gordon’s three years in L.A.
“I was ready to play in the NBA. I was in a rebuild, so expectations for the team weren’t very high. We got better every year. It was good timing for me to learn what I needed to do to help myself and the team do well,” Gordon said of his time in Los Angeles.
Gordon was traded early in the 2011-12 season to the then-New Orleans Hornets, later to be renamed the Pelicans. Gordon only played nine games in his first season in the Big Easy.
It took two seasons for Gordon to fully recover. By 2014, he started every game and led the Pelicans in scoring. He also made his first playoff appearance in New Orleans, but the franchise was in transition as the Pelicans tried to build around young Anthony Davis.
“In New Orleans, it wasn’t as great as I wanted it to be. It was a roller-coaster when I was there. Different roles, sometimes low and high expectations,” Gordon recalled.
In 2016, Gordon signed a multi-year deal with Houston -- and joined the best team to date of his career. The 2016-17 Rockets were loaded with standouts James Harden, Trevor Ariza, Patrick Beverley and Gordon coming off the bench.
Gordon’s 16.2 points earned him the biggest honor of his career, the NBA Sixth Man Award.
A year later, the Rockets, now with Chris Paul running the point, won 65 games and pushed eventual NBA champions Golden State to seven games in the Western Conference finals.
“I changed my attitude. I was like, ‘Let me do what it takes to help this winning team.’ I wanted to figure out ways to be a X-factor. I wanted to revive my career in Houston, and it worked out well,” Gordon said.
Houston slowly declined in Gordon’s period with the Rockets. Gordon remained with the Rockets until the 2022-23 season, when he was dealt to the Clippers in a deadline deal.
Now Gordon has a chance to make another title push in Phoenix -- another loaded team with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton in place to help the Suns try to push for their first NBA title.
“It’s pretty similar (to Houston). Whenever someone gets injured or what not, I have to be that spark. I have to create my own spark in each game I play,” Gordon said.
Gordon may have spent only one year at Indiana, but he hasn’t forgotten his Indiana roots -- even as he remains remarkably consistent in the NBA.
“I still talk to (head coach) Mike Woodson and the AD (Scott Dolson), and they keep me updated on what’s going on. I’ve talked to recruits over the years. I’m always dedicated to that program,” Gordon said.