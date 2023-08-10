BLOOMINGTON -- When CNHI Sports Indiana got in touch with Jared Jeffries to talk to him for this series, he responded promptly. He texted that he was fishing and wouldn’t be able to talk before his story published.
You might typically suspect “fishing” was a convenient out, but Jeffries’ love of fishing is well known. He hosted a fishing show and still devotes some of his social media time to angling. Fishing is serious business for the former Indiana standout.
It’s just one of the passions Jeffries has pursued in a life that’s been just as interesting after his basketball career as it was during it.
Jeffries, a 6-foot-11 fluid forward with good mobility, had an impressive two-year stint at Indiana from 2000-02 before he turned pro early. He averaged 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. He was a big part of stabilizing things on the floor after the tumult of Bob Knight’s firing in September 2000.
In 2002, Jeffries was the best player on a Hoosiers team that had part of a four-way tie for the Big Ten title as well as the main cog on a team that made an improbable run to the national championship game as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
All of the above made Jeffries a hot commodity when Jeffries decided to turn pro in 2002. Jeffries was picked 11th overall in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards were in a weird place when Jeffries went to Washington.
There were young players like Kwame Brown, Brendan Haywood, Etan Thomas, former Purdue forward Brian Cardinal and Jeffries’ nemesis in the 2002 national championship game -- former Maryland guard Juan Dixon.
They were mixed with oldsters like Christian Laettner, Charles Oakley and the greatest of them all, Michael Jordan.
The mix was odd and didn’t come off for the Wizards, who were 37-45. Jeffries only saw 20 games of the season as he tore his ACL.
No worse for the wear, Jeffries came back and played all 82 games in the 2003-04 season. Jeffries ended up playing four seasons in Washington, peaking at 6.8 points per game in 2005 with two playoff appearances mixed in.
Jeffries signed with the New York Knicks in 2006 and settled into a spot starting role with the Knicks into the 2010 season. The Knicks did not make the postseason in Jeffries’ first stint in New York. At the 2010 trade deadline, he was dealt to Houston.
After a one-year sojourn in Houston, Jeffries returned to New York and ended up eventually playing for current Indiana coach Mike Woodson by the end of his second Knicks stint. Jeffries averaged 6.3 points in the 2011 playoffs while playing under Mike D’Antoni.
Jeffries finished his career in Portland in 2012-13. He played 629 games and averaged 4.8 points over his NBA career.
Jeffries stayed in the NBA as he became a scout with the Denver Nuggets. He worked his way up and was Denver’s Director Of Player Personnel by the 2016-17 season. Jeffries was with the Nuggets when they built the core of their 2023 NBA championship team.
In 2017, Jeffries shocked the NBA world by walking away to jump on the esports train, joining Echo Fox, an esports venture founded by former NBA player Rick Fox, as president.
Echo Fox disbanded in 2019, but it was another case of Jeffries pursuing a passion. Just like fishing and just like basketball.