BLOOMINGTON — Everything about D.J. White seemed outsized when he played at Indiana from 2004-08. His smile, his power forward frame, even the baggy jerseys that were all the rage in the 2000s accentuated White’s bigness.
Nothing was bigger than White’s game though.
White was a dependable scorer and a bruiser in the paint during his Indiana career. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound force of nature averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and two blocks during his time as a Hoosier.
White bridged the gap between coach Mike Davis, who recruited him, and Kelvin Sampson, under whom White finished his Indiana career. He was Big Ten Player of the Year in 2008 as well as a second-team All-American.
Given what your Indiana-based image of White might be, it might surprise you to find out how his game evolved in a pro career that only ended a year ago.
“In my European career, all I did was shoot threes,” White said in an interview with CNHI Sports Indiana on Wednesday. “I was 40% career from 3-pointer. I was a stretch four, taking four or five threes a game. It’s what enabled me to play for so long and lengthen my career.”
White only attempted three 3-pointers in his 99-game Indiana career, but as priorities in the game changed, he adapted.
“I felt that evolution (in the game). I started trying to expand my game toward the end of my NBA career, probably a little too late. Maybe I wish I would have started that evolution earlier, from being a post player to everybody playing outside,” White said
When White left Indiana in 2008, he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA Draft. He was then dealt to the Seattle SuperSonics on draft day. Seattle’s franchise moved to Oklahoma City that summer.
Joining a rebuilding Thunder team with future standouts Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, White should have been along for the ride, but benign growth in his jaw set his career back.
“That was tough. It lasted into my second year because I had to have multiple surgeries to correct something that went wrong with the first surgery,” White said. “You get drafted and ready to live out your dream, but before you start training camp, you find out you have a non-sports related injury. I couldn’t do anything with the jaw issue. I just had to stay positive.”
By his third season, White began to get consistent minutes but was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats in a deadline deal.
Charlotte was where White got his best NBA exposure. He played 19.4 minutes for the remainder of the 2011 season and 18.9 in 58 games in 2012. White averaged 8.5 points for the Bobcats in 2011 and 6.8 in 2012.
“Charlotte gave me a chance to play more and to expand my game to show what I could do,” White said.
White’s time in Charlotte ended in 2013. He finished his career with some 10-day contracts signed with both Boston and Charlotte before his NBA career ended in 2014. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in the NBA.
By then, the evolution in the game — one away from fixed positions, especially among big men — was very much in motion.
White played in China, Spain, Italy, Turkey and South Korea during his adventures overseas. He retired in the summer of 2022. Now he works in the Oklahoma City organization, most recently as a video analyst, where his career is evolving in a positive direction.
Though he played in a time of turmoil for Indiana basketball, White has positive feelings about his time in Bloomington.
“I’m glad I came to Indiana. Bloomington always holds a place in my heart. It was great, I loved it and have life-long friends from that experience,” White said.