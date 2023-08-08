BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana basketball and the 2000s -- an era of turmoil.
Four coaches were in charge of Indiana in the decade. Program icon Bob Knight began the decade under a cloud in his final season of 1999-2000 and never found sunshine, leaving in disgrace in September 2000 after failing to abide by a zero tolerance edict put on his own conduct.
Knight’s departure cast a shadow over the rest of the decade, and one could argue it still does.
Mike Davis was thrust into the head coach role in the wake of Knight’s dismissal. He led Indiana to an improbable Final Four in 2002 and was 115-79 from 2000-06.
Davis never really had a chance, though. It would have been a challenge for a veteran coach to be successful with the cards Davis was dealt, much less a first-time coach like Davis was.
Indiana’s fanbase was mired in factionalism, the pro-Knight crowd, the pro-Davis crowd and the pro-let’s-move-on crowd who wanted a fresh start.
But fresh start under whom? Indiana tried that approach in 2006 when it hired Kelvin Sampson, and it ended in disaster. Sampson didn’t make it through a full two years as coach as he tangled himself in NCAA violations and built a team with questionable characters on it.
By the end of the decade, Indiana was at rock bottom. Sampson’s replacement, Tom Crean, was in the early stages of a complete rebuild. Indiana ended the decade with its second-worst winning percentage in program history, a 6-25 season giving the once-proud Hoosiers a .194 winning percentage.
As one might guess, it wasn’t a decade conducive to producing proven pros. Only six players who finished their career at Indiana in the 2000s had an NBA career, and only two of them played more than 150 games.
NO. 4 A.J. GUYTON
A.J. Guyton was, by far, the best player of the late-Knight era and one of the best Hoosiers of any era.
His 2,100 points, 16.4 per game scoring average and his 403 assists are a testament to that. Guyton started 122 of his 128 games at Indiana and was remarkably consistent from start to finish.
The 6-foot-1 guard had one disadvantage when it came to his burgeoning pro career -- the NBA didn’t know what to do with him.
“I chuckle because all of these (current) guards are playing the exact way I played,” Guyton told the Keeping Nostalgia Alive podcast in 2021. “When I came out in 2000, you had the label of having to be a true point guard or shooting guard, not being a combo guard. That wasn’t a thing back then.”
Guyton was taken with the third pick of the second round of the 2000 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls team Guyton joined was the post-Michael Jordan club that struggled near the bottom of the NBA. Guyton played two full seasons in Chicago, making 14 starts, while playing 78 games overall. He averaged 5.7 points for Bulls teams that never won more than 21 games.
Guyton told the Keeping Nostalgia Alive podcast he then made a fateful career decision.
“After the second year, (the Bulls) had a qualifying offer to me. My agent convinced me to not to take the qualifying offer and bet on myself and go be part of the Lakers organization,” said Guyton, who joined the then two-time defending NBA champions.
Guyton didn’t make the Lakers team. Guyton said an injury suffered by Shaquille O’Neal played a role as he was signed partly to space the floor with Shaq in the middle, but when O’Neal missed the early part of the season, the Lakers went with a different option.
Guyton signed with the Golden State Warriors but only played two games before his NBA career came to an end.
But not his basketball career. After a G-League stint in Huntsville, Alabama, Guyton played in Europe from 2003-10, most prominently in Italy. Guyton also played in Israel, Croatia, Greece, Sweden and Qatar before calling it a career.
After his playing career ended, Guyton went on to become an assistant coach, including a one-year stint at Northwestern as director of player development.