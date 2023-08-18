BLOOMINGTON -- How many times has the best player on the Indiana Pacers also been an Indiana University alum?
That perfect nexus of the state’s only pro basketball team and its most popular college basketball team has happened precisely twice. George McGinnis is the most famous example. The Pacers-IU star was a stalwart for the Pacers in his first stint with the blue-and-gold from 1971-74.
The other time? The magical, out-of-nowhere success earned by the 2017-18 Pacers team with IU grad Victor Oladipo as its talisman.
Oladipo was like a firework for the Pacers. He burned brightly when he exploded into the consciousness, but the show didn’t last long.
Injuries ended the fun, which was followed by a contentious exit in 2020.
Injuries have slowed Oladipo’s career to a crawl in recent years. The most recent ailment was a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, an injury that occurred just as Oladipo’s team -- the Miami Heat -- began an unexpected run to the NBA Finals.
His injury required surgery, the third major one for Oladipo in four years. He twice tore his right quad before this, once with the Pacers in 2019 and once again with the Heat in 2021.
The injury woes are unfortunate because when he’s been 100%, Oladipo has been one of the most complete guards in the NBA. During that fun 2018 Pacers season, Oladipo was All-NBA and the league’s Most Improved Player.
None of this would surprise IU fans as Oladipo was outstanding in his three years in Bloomington. In 2013, Oladipo averaged 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and shot 44.1% from 3-point range for Tom Crean’s best team, one that went 29-7 and made it to the Sweet 16.
Oladipo was subsequently picked second overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. He was a regular starter by his second season with the Magic, and he averaged 17.2 points for Orlando, but the team never committed to him. In 2016, Oladipo was traded to Oklahoma City.
He played one year for the Thunder, averaging 17.3 points, before he was on the block again in 2017. The Pacers sent a disgruntled Paul George to Oklahoma City for Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, who had also come with Oladipo in the Orlando-Oklahoma City deal.
Not much was expected of the Pacers in the 2017-18 season, but vastly improved locker room chemistry and a unified sense of purpose saw the Pacers win 48 games and extend eventual NBA finalist Cleveland to seven games in a memorable first-round playoff series.
“If y'all don't respect the Indiana Pacers now, I have no respect for you. That's just how I feel. Nobody thought we would be here, no one, not one person but us in the locker room. ... I feel like we've earned our respect from everyone,” Oladipo said.
All the while, Oladipo was the catalyst. He averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and an NBA-best 2.4 steals. He made 37.1% of his 3-point shots, second-best in his career. The Pacers had a popular star in their midst.
“Trust was the reason we went so far and why we’re here today. This team hasn’t even been together for a year. The only reason we were successful is because we trusted each other and because of the characteristics of the gentlemen in our locker room. It was phenomenal. We just have to build on that to better our future,” Oladipo told CNHI after the Game 7 loss to Cleveland.
Alas, it was a one-season burst of glory. Oladipo got hurt in the middle of the 2019 season, and it was never the same from there. Respectable 45-win seasons followed, but so did first-round sweeps at the hands of Boston and Miami. Oladipo wasn’t healthy in either season.
Oladipo’s exit from Indiana wasn’t smooth. Embroiled in a fight over whether he deserved a max contract, he allegedly was asking opponents to trade for him late in his Pacers career.
He was finally dealt to Houston in January 2021 in a four-team swap. Oladipo played 20 games for the Rockets before he was dealt two months later to Miami.
Injuries stalled Oladipo’s career in Miami, where he only played 54 games over two seasons and a small portion of a third.
In July, Oladipo was traded again, back to Oklahoma City with two second-round draft picks for cash. With the recovery period from the patellar tendon injury still active, it’s an open question whether Oladipo sticks with the Thunder come October.
Despite his injuries, Oladipo is productive when he plays. He’s never averaged less than 14.6 points in a single season. At 31, he can still play -- if he can remain healthy.