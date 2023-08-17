BLOOMINGTON -- If there’s one thing to know about OG Anunoby, it’s actions speak louder than words.
Famously a man of few words in his dealings with the media, Anunoby has been generous in his production for the Toronto Raptors. So much so, the 6-foot-7 small forward is currently on a four-year, $72 million contract with the Raptors, a deal signed in 2020.
As the Raptors' fortunes have declined over the course of Anunoby’s career, he’s an oft-mentioned trade piece, though Toronto is keen to hold on to Anunoby for now.
Born in England, Anunoby moved to Jefferson City, Missouri, when he was 4. He was recruited by Indiana after he was a Missouri Mr. Basketball finalist in 2015.
Anunoby, who played at Indiana from 2015-17, had the reputation as a Hoosier of being an excellent defender and a solid 3-point option, traits he's carried into his NBA career.
Anunoby shot 44.8% from 3-point range in his freshman season. Anunoby’s point production jumped to 11.1 points during his sophomore season, and he was chosen 23rd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Raptors.
Anunoby became part of a championship nucleus. Toronto was flying high near the top of the Eastern Conference with the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowrey, Serge Ibaka, Jonas Valanciunas and Fred VanVleet when Anunoby joined the team. During Anunoby’s second season, Kawhi Leonard was added.
Anunoby averaged 7 points for the 2019 NBA champions, though it was a hard season. His father died, and he missed the playoff run after undergoing an emergency appendectomy in April. Anunoby’s appendix actually ruptured and became infected, slowing his recovery.
“It was bad luck, bad timing, but you can’t control it,” Anunoby told Toronto reporters during the 2019 title run. “It’s been hard not being able to play.”
Anunoby made a full recovery, and his NBA career began to take off in the 2019-20 season. He started 68 of 69 games and has started 226 of the 227 games for the Raptors since then. His scoring average peaked at 17.1 points in 2022.
In 2021, his shots per game jumped up to 12.1 as the departure of many of Toronto’s veterans created an opportunity for Anunoby. His game is balanced, he takes roughly one more 2-point shot per game than 3-point shot. Anunoby is a career 37.5% 3-point shooter.
Nothing about the Raptors’ existence has been stable since their 2019 title. Toronto played an additional season in Florida after the NBA completed its 2020 season at Disney World, due to stricter Canadian guidelines on the COVID-19 virus.
Most of Toronto’s stars have departed, with the Raptors falling to a .500 record in 2023.
Still, Anunoby trucks on, to the point he led the NBA in steals in 2023 at 1.9 per game. When asked by Canadian broadcaster TSN in November 2022 about Toronto holding on to him amid trade rumors, Anunoby was right on brand in describing his feelings.
“It’s a good feeling that they believe in me,” Anunoby said.
Words don’t matter. Actions do. Anunoby has that figured out.