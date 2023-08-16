BLOOMINGTON -- When it comes to all-time NBA scoring, rebounding or games played, you’re not going to find former Indiana center Cody Zeller on any of those lists.
Unless you’re talking about the talented Zeller family, in which case, Cody is at the top of the mountain.
With 509 career games played, 4,300 points, 3,013 rebounds -- including an average of 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game -- Cody has outpaced his family competition. Tyler Zeller, who played for eight seasons, averaged 6.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. Luke Zeller played for one season. Cody even outpaced his uncle, Al Eberhard, who played for the Detroit Pistons in the mid-1970s.
Cody has carved out a successful post-IU career. Part of the extremely talented 2013 Indiana team, Zeller was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the then Charlotte Bobcats.
Zeller made a home for himself in the Carolinas. From 2013-21, Zeller was a steady presence on the Bobcats/Hornets. Befitting his 6-foot-11 frame, he could rebound, peaking at 7.1 boards in 2020, which was also the season he peaked in scoring at 11.1.
Zeller could hit the occasional 3-pointer and is a 73% free throw shooter, decent for a big man.
Zeller has split his career between starting and being a presence off the bench. He’s fought injuries, including several different knee injuries, but it’s never affected his work ethic.
“I think I can look myself in the mirror and know I put everything into it every time I stepped into this arena, whether it was a workout, practice or game night,” Zeller told NBA.com in 2021. “That helps me sleep well at night, knowing I left it all out there for the organization.”
Zeller’s journey since he left Charlotte as a free agent in 2021 has been fascinating, equal parts frustrating and surprising.
Still bothered by his right knee, he signed with Portland in 2021, but that didn’t work out. He played 27 games for the Trail Blazers before he was waived that February. In the fall of 2022, he signed with Utah but never played a game for the Jazz as he was waived before the season began.
Zeller did not play again until he was signed by Miami in February 2023, though he never stopped trying, even practicing with Charlotte during his exile -- that would be the UNC-Charlotte 49ers.
“I’ll do whatever role they want me to. I feel like I’m healthy. I can help a team if I’m called on. I’ll fit in wherever they need me,” Zeller told the Miami Herald.
At the time, the Heat were floundering. They were destined to have to make a playoff run the hard way -- via the NBA’s play-in tournament. Hampered by a broken nose, Zeller only played 15 games in the regular season.
When Miami lost its opening play-in game against Atlanta, it looked as if a playoff run was unlikely. However, the Heat beat Chicago 102-91 to squeak in as the No. 8 seed. Then the magic began.
The Heat surprised the NBA by beating the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 4-1. Then came a 4-2 series over the New York Knicks. In the Eastern Conference finals, Boston was felled 4-3.
The Cinderella Heat finally ran out of steam in the NBA Finals as Miami was beaten 4-1 by the Denver Nuggets. While the Heat’s run will be remembered for Jimmy Butler’s brilliance, Zeller was on the floor plenty as well.
Zeller pulled off the rare feat of playing more playoff games (21) than regular season games (15) in a season. Spelling Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love off the bench, Zeller, whose facemask (due to his broken nose) became one of the features of Miami’s magic, averaged 8.3 minutes during the Heat run.
Zeller parlayed the run with the Heat into a one-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. He’s still going, blue collar all the way.