BLOOMINGTON – Indiana fans still wait for their beloved Hoosiers to return to their rightful place in the college basketball pecking order with regular Final Four trips and, perhaps, that coveted sixth banner.
On that quest, Hoosiers history since 2010 has provided a few points of light and a lot of false dawns. Given the sometimes hyper-focus on the state of the program, it might be easy to lose sight of one area where Indiana has improved in recent years.
Since 2013, Indiana has had nine players make it to the big time in the NBA, including three players -- Troy Williams, Yogi Ferrell and Juwan Morgan -- who did it the hard way by making it as undrafted players.
That number will rise to 11 when Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino make their NBA debuts in October.
That’s the best stretch of pros Indiana has produced in a 10-year span since 1971-81 when 14 former Hoosiers made their way to the NBA.
That 1971-81 era could be credited with the great energy and talent Bob Knight brought to the program. What’s unique about the recent spate of Indiana pros is it’s been accomplished under three different coaches -- Tom Crean, Archie Miller and Mike Woodson.
NO. 4 THOMAS BRYANT
Bryant still has the chance to rise up this list. The story of his entire career isn’t yet written. What has been written is impressive enough.
Being drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft, as Bryant was in the 2017 edition, doesn’t guarantee a player anything. You have to work for everything or risk being marooned to the G League or out of the NBA.
Bryant, who played at Indiana from 2015-17, had the start of his career begin like many second-rounders' do, with scant playing time and little hope of more.
Drafted by the Utah Jazz but dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers on draft night, Bryant only played 15 games in the 2017-18 season. Bryant was waived after the season.
Salvation came when Bryant was picked up by the Washington Wizards. Injuries for established big men Dwight Howard and Ian Mahinmi opened the door to playing time, and he kicked it in.
Bryant averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and led the NBA in 2-point field goal percentage at 68.5%. He had arrived.
Bryant peaked at 14.3 points in the 2021 season. He signed a free agent contract with his former team, the Lakers, prior to the 2022-23 season.
Bryant played 41 games for the Lakers but was part of a trade deadline clear-out that saw him traded to the Denver Nuggets.
In a reserve role behind Nikola Jokic, Bryant played 18 games for the Nuggets, including his first playoff game. Bryant rode the wave as the Nuggets earned their first NBA title. Bryant became the first Indiana player on an NBA championship roster in four years, following Toronto’s OG Anonoby in 2019.
Bryant has since signed a contract with the Miami Heat, the team Denver beat in the NBA Finals.
Through his career, Bryant has had to fight for every chance he’s had as well as fend off the affect of injuries (including an ACL tear). He’s still going strong.
“It’s been a journey. But I will say that has helped me mentally and physically, mentally the most, of just trying to overcome obstacles,” Bryant told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in July. “Throughout that time, it really helped me mature as well. So dealing in different situations I’ve been through, recently, with team to team or anything else like that, has helped me grow through the times. Times that may seem bad aren’t as bad.”