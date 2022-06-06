BLOOMINGTON -- Former Indiana running back Vaughn Dunbar joined former IU quarterback Antwaan Randle El on this year’s National Football Foundation College Football Sports 2023 Hall of Fame ballot.
Dunbar was a 1991 unanimous first team All-American who led the nation in rushing (1,805 yards) and finished sixth in Heisman voting for the Hoosiers. He led the Big Ten in rushing that year with 150.4 yards per game to earn first team All-Big Ten honors.
A Fort Wayne native, Dunbar posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 1990 and 1991, leading IU to two straight bowl appearances and its last bowl win in the 1991 Copper Bowl.
Randle El, who played at IU from 1998-2001, was the first FBS quarterback to pass for more than 6,000 yards and rush for more than 3,000 yards in his career. He went on to an eight-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Steelers in 2005. Since retiring from playing, Randle El has gone into coaching and is entering his second season as wide receivers coach with the Detroit Lions.
Dunbar and Randle El are two of 80 players on the FBS Hall of Fame ballot, a list that includes former Notre Dame defensive back Todd Lyght, former Syracuse and Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Dwight Freeney and former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who is entering his first year on the ballot.
Voting will run through June 30 with the class to be announced in early 2023.