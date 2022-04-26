A pair of Indiana pass catchers will enter this week’s NFL Draft with hopes of hearing their names called.
Per NFL.com, former IU tight end Peyton Hendershot and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle are projected as possible seventh-round picks. Both could also latch on to teams as free agents with camp invites following the draft.
Fryfogle and Hendershot were both invited to the NFL Scouting Combine last March, with Fryfogle running a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash and Hendershot running a 4.8.
Hendershot said the low projections don’t bother him.
“It’s been that way my whole life,” Hendershot said. “I’ve been overlooked. It’s not a problem. I kind of like it. You get that underdog mentality. Day in and day out I just want to perform and do the best I can, to make plays.
“The first year I don’t know how that all looks, special teams, certain packages, but you know I’m just going to do what I can to make a team and contribute in any way.”
In 2020, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound Fryfogle enjoyed a breakout season, finishing with 37 catches for 721 yards and seven TDs to earn Big Ten receiver of the year honors. But he slumped in 2021, winding up with 46 catches for 512 yards and one TD.
One factor that hurt Fryfogle’s production was the season-ending injury former IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. sustained. Fryfogle and Penix developed a rapport on and off the field during the 2020 season.
“Guys wanted to know what happened, stuff like that, just about the year,” Fryfogle said. “But I feel like it was a great learning experience for me just to keep working hard no matter what the situation.”
The 6-4, 250-pound Hendershot went the other direction in 2021, bouncing back from a subpar 2020 to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors with 46 catches for 543 yards and four TDs. Hendershot dedicated himself in the weight room during the offseason, improving his strength, speed and agility, which helped him generate more yards after the catch.
Hendershot said NFL decision makers were impressed with his bounce-back season.
“But I still feel like there are things I can work on,” he said. “Like I said I still have that chip on my shoulder. I still have a lot to prove, and that’s just fuel to the fire. I’m going to keep working as hard as I can to be the best player I can be.”
Off the field, Hendershot matured as well. He was suspended during the 2020 offseason following a February arrest in a domestic violence incident, for which he served probation under strict conditions that included mental health counseling, which he successfully completed. By the start of the 2021 season, Hendershot was voted a team captain by his teammates and took on a leadership role, starting in all 12 games and maintaining a positive attitude during a difficult 2-10 season.
“I’ve still got to continue to grow as a man and a human and as a football player, just continue to keep growing,” Hendershot said. “That’s what I tell these teams. I’m not complacent. I’m a very ambitious person. I want to continue to grow.”
Hendershot said he’s talked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins during the pre-draft process. A former Tri West standout who grew up in North Salem, Hendershot would be honored to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, who have a need at tight end after Jack Doyle announced his retirement this offseason. Hendershot’s parents named him after former Colts Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.
“Being around here growing up — when I was growing up as a little kid, we were winning Super Bowls,” Hendershot said. “Hopefully, if I can help the team get back to that point.”