BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has been short-handed for much of this month with guards Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Trey Galloway all nursing injuries.
That’s created more opportunities for sophomores Anthony Leal and Jordan Geromino to see time on the court.
Both responded well Thursday night during IU’s 74-64 win over Maryland. The Hoosiers were plus-11 in Leal’s 14 minutes on the floor and plus-2 in Geronimo’s 10 minutes.
Leal and Geronimo could be counted on for significant minutes again when IU plays its third game this week Sunday at Minnesota (6 p.m., ESPN2).
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Leal has improved his perimeter defense as a sophomore, forcing a key travel during a 13-2 run that allowed IU to pull away in the second half.
“A lot of it is mental when it comes to defense,” Leal said. “Just studying the film and knowing the tendencies and being able to go through things and do things in my mind to where I know if my name gets called, I’ll be ready.”
The 6-6, 225-pound Geronimo provided valuable minutes Thursday night with starting forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in foul trouble.
“I don’t really worry about playing time because I just know if I do what I can to control that to the best of my ability, I’m going to see the floor,” Geronimo said. “I’m just trying to be consistent with that.”
Leal has appeared in just nine of IU’s first 17 Big Ten games but has played twice this week with Galloway out.
“The way I stay patient is obviously working as hard as I can to stay ready and to be ready,” Leal said. “Knowing that I’m here and I’m blessed to just be able to practice, make the guys better no matter what way it is.”
ON THE BUBBLE
Leal and Geronimo said they try not to pay attention to where IU stands on the NCAA Tournament bubble. In ESPN.com's Joe Lundardi’s latest bracketology Friday, the Hoosiers are barely in the tournament as a 12 seed.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say that we play attention to it,” Leal said. “But Coach Woody (Mike Woodson) had kind of laid out the road map for the rest of the season in trying to tell us our expectations, realistically, if we want to make the tournament, and we have to win this number of games or try to compete to this level or that kind of thing, so that’s one aspect to it.”
Said Geronimo: “We’ve got to get these wins, play hard. We’re all just locked in. I mean, we’re all just trying to improve our chances to make the tournament, and it is possible.”
GERONIMO’S STRANGE SHOT
Geronimo said he’s never scored a basket by slapping the ball off the floor and having it bounce in, as he did in the Maryland game.
Geronimo was boxed out on the missed free throw but still managed to reach around Maryland guard Fatts Russell and slapped the ball hard enough off the floor for it to bounce above the rim and through the hoop.
“The guy was still boxing me out, and so I couldn’t really grab it, so I just smacked it,” Geronimo said. “It went off the floor, and I saw the arc, and it might be good, and it just dropped in. So I just took my two points, oh well.”
Geronimo was credited with both a basket and a rebound on the same play. It was his sixth offensive rebound off a missed free throw this season. It’s an example of the energy plays the athletic Geronimo has provided off the bench in his two seasons with the Hoosiers.
“The reason I smacked the ball is because I know if I can’t fully grab it, I’m trying to create any opportunity I could, regardless of how it happens,” Geronimo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.