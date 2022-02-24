BLOOMINGTON -- The Indiana women’s basketball team more than likely will fall short of its goal of a regular-season conference title after back-to-back losses to No. 21 Iowa in the span of three days.
The No. 10 Hoosiers (19-6, 11-4 Big Ten) need a win at No. 13 Maryland (20-7, 12-4) on Friday night (8 p.m., Big Ten Network) – and plenty of help --- to secure at least a share of the Big Ten crown. A win against Maryland, though, would give IU a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and allow the Hoosiers to take some positive momentum into the postseason.
To Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren, playing five games in the span of 10 days caught up to the Hoosiers on the back end with the losses to Iowa at home and on the road.
Moren wasn’t shy about expressing her displeasure in how the Big Ten chose to reschedule those games. Games against Michigan State (originally scheduled for Jan. 19, moved to Feb. 12) and Iowa (originally scheduled for Jan. 23, moved to Feb. 21) were made up after being postponed due to COVID issues within IU’s program. Games against less competitive opponents Rutgers (Dec. 30) and Illinois (Jan. 27) were canceled.
“We’ve been dealt some pretty unfair cards here going down the stretch,” Moren said. “I think our kids have been resilient. They’ve not batted an eye as far as what we’ve asked them to do, the quick turnarounds, one day preps, all of it, and that’s what I’m most proud of right now the fact that we just keep showing up.
“This league is too good for us only to prep a team like Northwestern, a team like Michigan State and I’m adding -- talking about the Iowas twice and Maryland, I’m talking about the Northwesterns and the Michigan States.”
Moren described her team as “very disappointed” following the 88-82 loss to Iowa on Monday night but is trying to look at some positives heading into March.
“We’re not going to be discouraged because we did see moments where we looked like the Indiana team pre-Mackenzie Holmes getting hurt and being out, and we really felt like that,” Moren said. “We kind of looked like our old selves, and that was really good for us.”
Holmes, IU’s co-leading scorer with Grace Berger at 16.4 points per game, missed close to a month after undergoing a knee procedure in January. She returned for IU’s game Feb. 17 against Northwestern and has averaged 9 points over the last three games.
“Mack is about 60% right now,” Moren said. “Mack is not even close to 100%, which we all would probably agree with that. However, Mac continues to look like herself a little bit more each game, and I think that gives us great hope, finishing off the regular season going into Big Ten (Tournament) play she’s going to keep getting more games under her belt.”
Moren said Holmes went through her first full practice Wednesday.
“We’ve seen her in each game look a little more comfortable,” Moren said. “But unfortunately it’s been having to do that inside of real live games versus in practice where you know you can work some of those kinks out.”
