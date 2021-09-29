BLOOMINGTON – According to Indiana coaches, junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen showed signs of returning to his All-American form Saturday against Western Kentucky.
Now comes a bigger challenge for Mullen — shutting down one of the top receivers in the Big Ten.
Mullen’s ability to contain big-play Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson will be one of the keys if IU (2-2, 1-0 Big Ten) intends to spring an upset at No. 4 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ABC).
“I hope he gets up for this one for sure,” IU cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby said. “I think, ultimately, it’s in his blood. It’s in his family. … He’s going to study. He was feeling good last week. We need him to do that. I think (the) first few weeks it was kind of like he was pressing a little bit. Saturday was the first time he felt relaxed.”
Indiana head coach Tom Allen named Mullen one of the defensive players of the game against WKU after a performance that included two tackles and three pass breakups.
“Taiwan played his best game of the season, played the way I expected him to,” Allen said, “Just was all over the place, knocking down balls. I don’t think he gave a completion up all day.”
Mullen said what made his performance against WKU different was preparation and attention to detail.
“Dialed in,” Mullen said. “When the plays came my way, I made it like usual. It’s just playing football, playing confident, playing for my team. My team looks forward to me to make big plays. When the game gets tough on the line or any part of the game, that’s what our goal is to do for our team, and I try to do my best every play.”
After a breakout sophomore season that included three interceptions and 3.5 sacks, it’s been an up-and-down start to the 2021 season for the 5-foot-10 Mullen. He was beaten in coverage for TDs in back-to-back games against Idaho and Cincinnati, with Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder throwing over Mullen for a go-ahead, 19-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
Against WKU, IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said Mullen excelled in covering the short and intermediate routes.
“He made a bunch of plays on balls from 0 to 16,” Warren said. “And I think if you want to be an elite player at that position, you’ve got to make plays from 0 to 16 and coming back toward the ball, and he did that four times during the game, coming out of his break, challenging routes at the junction point driving forward and making a play on the ball without grabbing hold and getting the PI.”
The matchup with the 5-11 Dotson presents a more favorable size matchup for Mullen. But Mullen will need to contend with Dotson’s elite speed (he was clocked at 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the second-fastest time in school history). Doston ranks fourth in the Big Ten in receiving with 27 catches for 362 yards and four TDs.
Penn State, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten in pass offense at 308.8 yards per game, will present a challenge to IU’s entire secondary.
“You have to give credit to those guys, and we’re looking forward because they are the next game,” Mullen said. “It’s going to be a special game. I know those guys are going to have a nice crowd out there, so we’re ready. We’re prepared. We have crowds here at IU ourselves, sold out games. So we’re ready for the atmosphere. We’re ready for the loud noise.”
TUTTLE is CAMPBELL SEMIFINALIST
IU quarterback Jack Tuttle was announced as a 2021 semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is annually bestowed by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.
Tuttle will have a chance to earn an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship if he’s named one of 12 to 14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy and a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship if he wins the award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.