BLOOMINGTON -- Ali Patberg’s college career began with a potential devastating setback when she tore her ACL on Nov. 2, 2015, in one of her first practices at Notre Dame.
Seven years later, Patberg, now an Indiana Hoosier, will close her career as one of the best women’s basketball players to wear a cream-and-crimson jersey.
As third-seed IU prepares for its matchup with second-seed Connecticut on Saturday in the Bridgeport, Connecticut, region (2 p.m., ESPN), Patberg will be counted on for both leadership and production. Last year, in IU’s Sweet 16 win over North Carolina State, Patberg was the catalyst to the upset with 17 points and five assists.
But even on nights when Patberg isn’t scoring, the 5-foot-11 combo guard has found ways to make an impact. In Monday night’s Round of 32 win over Princeton, Patberg had just six points on 2-of-4 shooting but came up with a game-clinching steal in the closing seconds to preserve a 56-55 win.
“She's been everything for our program,” IU coach Teri Moren said. “She's our leader off the court, on the court, and she's a terrific competitor. She is a great human being. She pours into her teammates, and she makes everyone around her better.”
Patberg’s journey began at Notre Dame, where she sat out the 2015-16 season on a medical redshirt after the ACL injury. Then came the decision to transfer from Notre Dame to IU after playing in just 22 games and averaging 7.7 minutes as a redshirt freshman.
A Columbus native, Patberg blossomed in returning closer to her hometown. After sitting out on a transfer year, Patberg ranked seventh in the Big Ten in scoring (15.8 points per game) and fifth in assists (4.8 assists per game), leading IU in both categories.
Patberg again led IU in scoring in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season (15.6). But with the emergence of guard Grace Berger and center Mackenzie Holmes offensively, Patberg has taken a back seat in recent seasons. Patberg finished third on IU in scoring at 14 points per game last season as IU made a run to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.
This season, Patberg is the fifth of IU’s five starters averaging in double figures at 11.5 points per game.
“I just want to win, so I do whatever -- whatever it takes, whatever we need,” Patberg said. “I'm focused on winning, and I'm competitive -- just like all my teammates, just like my coaches. That's what we're about.”
That sacrifice has earned the admiration of teammates.
“The person she is off the court, we talk about it all the time, but it really is true, just how she's taken every single one of us under her wing and allowed us to have individual success,” Berger said. “She's put the team over herself 100% of the time and sacrificed for others on the team to shine, as well. She's just a complete team player. She does everything she can to win.”
Off the court, Patberg has taken advantage of her seven years of eligibility with stellar results in the classroom. She graduated from IU’s Kelley School of Business in May 2020 with a degree in finance where she posted a 3.7 GPA.
Currently, Patberg is pursuing a master’s degree in recreational administration and holds a 3.9 GPA. Last month, Patberg was named one of 10 women’s basketball finalists for the Senior CLASS award, which measures four areas of excellence -- community, classroom, character and competition.
Whether Patberg moves on to the WNBA remains to be seen, but she’s expressed a desire to Moren and the rest of IU’s staff that she wants to get into coaching.
“I could see her one day -- 10, 20 years from now -- on the bench as the head coach for the Indiana Hoosiers,” Moren said. “And I’ll be sitting somewhere on a beach in Florida.”