INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana’s inspired run in the Big Ten women’s tournament fell short of the ultimate goal of a championship.
The Hoosiers couldn’t overcome cold shooting and the inside presence of Iowa center Monika Czinano in a 74-67 loss to the Hawkeyes in Sunday afternoon's final.
As a five-seed, IU won three games in three days to reach the final, but players refused to use fatigue as an excuse. The Hoosiers went 4-of-19 from 3-point range, missing several open looks.
“No, I don’t think so,” IU senior guard Grace Berger said. “I think we’re in better shape than any team in the country, so that wasn’t a reason.”
The big reason was the 6-foot-3 Czinano, who did damage in the post, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13-of-18 shooting.
IU effectively contained Big Ten player of the year Caitlin Clark, holding the star guard to 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting as pesky guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary blanketed her throughout the game. But there were no answers inside defensively to deal with Czinano.
“We see a lot of teams struggle guarding her,” IU coach Teri Moren said. “She puts so much pressure on you because half the time she doesn’t even dribble. She can catch it and shoot it so fast, so blitzing, doubling, we tried at times, but she shoots the ball so fast that if you are late to your double she’s gonna make you pay.”
The crowd of 8,709 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was the highest attendance for a Big Ten women’s tournament final since 2004. The majority were IU fans, though a vocal contingent of Iowa fans were spread around the arena as well.
Berger led IU with 20 points before fouling out with 50 seconds left. Cardano-Hillary added 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Cardano-Hillary’s second 3-pointer of the game cut Iowa’s lead to 70-66 with 2:12 left. The Hoosiers had a chance to cut further into the lead in the closing minutes, but Aleksa Gulbe missed an open 3-point attempt with 1:19 left. Czinano then made 1-of-2 free throws for Iowa, putting the Hawkeyes up 71-66. On IU’s next offensive possession, point guard Ali Patberg drove to the basket but had a short turnaround attempt blocked by Clark. Patberg struggled throughout the game, scoring six points on 3-of-12 shooting.
“There’s always shots that happen in a 40-minute period that you were like, 'Why did we do that? Why did we take that shot? We could have taken a better shot,'” Moren said. “But it’s just our kids doing what they do, trying to be aggressive and we’re going to live with whatever those shots are.”
Iowa (23-7) beat IU for the third time in the span of two weeks. By winning the three head-to-head meetings, the Hawkeyes clinched both a share of the Big Ten regular season title and the Big Ten tournament title.
“Every time you cut down the nets, it's fun. It's special because it's a different group of people,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “And so the circumstances are always different. Your season progresses and you have different highs and different lows. You have different battles that you have to fight and work through.”
Clark was named tournament MVP after averaging 26 points over three games, which included a 41-point performance against Nebraska in the semifinals. Rounding out the all-tournament team were Czinano, Berger, Cardano-Hillary and Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon.
The Cardano-Hillary-Clark matchup was a battle throughout the game, though postgame Clark refused to concede Cardano-Hillary was the best defender she’s faced this season.
“Certainly, she's a great defender,” Clark said. “Obviously picked up four offensive fouls. I'm not sure those were offensive fouls, but that's how they were called tonight, and sometimes that's just how it goes.
“But, yeah, obviously a great defender. I didn't bring the ball up much because she picks up basically the whole length of the court. We don't really need me to bring the ball up, but she can guard you the entire game just like that. I don't think she ever gets tired.”
Said Moren: “(Cardano-Hillary) held her at bay. I think she made her uncomfortable for most of the 40 minutes.”
IU (22-8) will await Selection Sunday on March 13, where it likely will find out it will host the first two NCAA tournament games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. By winning three of four games over the weekend, the Hoosiers have likely worked their way up to a three seed.
“I do think we've positioned ourselves to host in the NCAA tournament,” Moren said. “So we'll look forward to having Hoosier Nation back in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall here. And really appreciate all the support.”
