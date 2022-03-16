PORTLAND, Ore. — After traveling across three time zones, 12th seed Indiana will a face a 5th seed Saint Mary’s team that built its defensive prowess this season brick by brick.
The Gaels, who rank ninth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom, revealed they actually use bricks in their defensive drills.
“We hold up bricks on defense,” Saint Mary’s guard Logan Johnson said. “It’s a staple in our practice every day. We commit to one another, help each other out.”
The hands up approach has helped Saint Mary’s lead the West Coast Conference in scoring defense at 62.6 points per game allowed.
“It’s helped,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. “It’s helped carry their hands, close out better, be stronger there. And I think it gives them a little mental edge. They’ve done something that — as a team — that’s a little tougher.”
Expect another grinding, defensive game when the Hoosiers face Saint Mary’s on Thursday at the Moda Center (7:20 p.m., TBS). IU (21-13), which ranks 18th in KenPom defensive efficiency, held a team under 60 points for the 11th time this season when it beat Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday night.
“Every team is rugged this stage of the year,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I just came through a grueling Big Ten season, man, and I mean, that was just brutal — the way they let you play and get after one another.
“So I’ve watched St. Mary’s. They’re a hell of a team. They’re well coached. Randy has been a part of this program for a long, long time, and he’s seen a lot of players come and go. And they’ve had some good teams.”
Like Indiana, Saint Mary’s runs a switching defense that relies heavy on communication and trust. The Gaels (25-8), with five upperclassmen starters, possess the experience to execute the defense at a high level.
“We’re very unselfish defensively, when it comes to rotating and helping, which makes your job a lot easier when you know you might get blown by baseline or something,” Johnson said. “You know you will have your rotation man there.”
IU struggled offensively early in its win over Wyoming, making just five of its first 20 shot attempts. Woodson and starting point guard Xavier Johnson said jitters may have played a role.
“I was a little nervous going into the game,” said Johnson, who went 3-of-12 from the field. “I can’t lie because it’s a different stage, even though it’s another basketball game. But I got my feet wet last night, so I think I’m fine now.”
Like Wyoming, Saint Mary’s will look to play at a deliberate pace. Johnson said he will look to push the tempo when he can.
IU will look to get the ball inside to junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has scored 20 or more points in four straight games. Saint Mary’s players compared Jackson-Davis to Gonzaga All-American forward Drew Timme. In Saint Mary’s 67-57 upset of No. 1 Gonzaga, the Gaels were physical with Timme, holding him to six points on 2-of-10 shooting. The Gaels will likely deploy that same game plan against Jackson-Davis.
“Playing in the Big Ten gets you ready for moments like these, going against 7-foot, 280-pound guys night in and night out,” Jackson-Davis said. “I feel like I’m going to have to use a lot of my athleticism and my quick feet. I hope they’re physical. I think that’s what their game plan is going to be. Wyoming kinda did it last night as well. But I’m going to have to use my athleticism, really.”
Saint Mary’s center Matthias Tass, who at 6-10, 245 pounds is Saint Mary’s leading scorer at 12.6 points per game, will likely get the first defensive assignment on Jackson-Davis.
“He does a lot of work on the low block,” Jackson-Davis said. “They do a lot of split game actions where you can’t double them. So it’s going to be a tough battle between me and him, but I can’t wait. I’m excited to go.”
