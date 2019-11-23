BLOOMINGTON — Indiana came into the season expecting the secondary to be the strength of its defense.
But the back of IU’s defense was exposed during a 39-14 loss to No. 12 Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers allowed Michigan senior quarterback Shea Patterson to throw the ball at will, as Patterson completed 20 of 32 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns.
Michigan completed three pass plays of 40 yards or more, including a 41-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones, a 50-yard pass to Giles Jackson and a 76-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins.
The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Collins in particular was tough for Indiana to stop, as the junior from Birmingham, Ala., finished with six catches for 165 yards and three TDs.
“He went up and made plays,” Indiana senior safety Khalil Bryant said. “We didn’t execute our technique like we should have, and it cost us. Give credit to him where it’s due. He’s a very good receiver.”
Indiana consistently brought extra pressure to try to rattle Patterson, but IU’s cornerbacks and safeties were unable to hold up in man coverage.
“We didn’t win enough one-on-one matchups,” IU coach Tom Allen said. “You don’t expect to win all of them, but you have to win some of them. We needed to win more of them, and we didn’t do that.”
Bryant said it will be important for Indiana’s defensive backs to learn from the game quickly and prepare for next week’s rivalry game against Purdue. The Boilermakers are a pass-first offense under third-year coach Jeff Brohm.
“We’ve got to stay true to what we do,” Bryant said. “Basically, we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and get better, trust ourselves more and basically execute our techniques to a tee.”
BOWL UPDATE
Representatives from the Music City, Citrus and Outback Bowls attended IU’s game Saturday against Michigan.
The Music City Bowl, to be played Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tenn., is supposed to pair an SEC team with an ACC team this season after three straight years of SEC-Big Ten matchups. But there is a chance that provision could be waived if Indiana is deemed more geographically desirable to the bowl than an ACC opponent.
Allen said earlier this week IU has been reaching out to bowl representatives throughout the country.
“We have a proactive approach to being able to help us in the proper way to be able to get information out there to show why we would be a good choice, for a variety of reasons,” Allen said. “So you just go through that process, and we do that behind the scenes and have had conversations, and others here in leadership have had conversations and that will continue and have some conversations even this weekend, so, but, yeah, I think you’re just trying to, you got to prove it on the field, and you got to put yourself in a position.”
INJURY UPDATE
Junior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, freshman left tackle Matthew Bedford and sophomore running back Stevie Scott all sustained injuries at different points during the Michigan game.
Fryfogle returned to action in the fourth quarter, while Scott returned in the third quarter before being injured again. Bedford had to be carted off the field in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.
Of the three, Allen is most concerned about the long-term status of Bedford and Scott, who finished the game with 13 carries for 54 yards and one TD.
Senior DeVondre Love replaced Bedford at left tackle and played there the remainder of the game.
