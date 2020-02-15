BLOOMINGTON -- While freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been Indiana’s most consistent player this season, senior guard Devonte Green has been the team’s most befuddling.
In the words of Forrest Gump, Green is like a box of a chocolates. You don’t always know what you are going to get.
The Hoosiers are hoping the more engaged, more focused version of Green appears when they play Sunday at Michigan (1 p.m., CBS). The 6-foot-3 guard helped IU snap a four-game losing streak with a 27-point performance, going 7-of-15 from the field and 7-of-11 from 3-point range in IU’s 89-77 home win over No. 21 Iowa on Thursday night.
Green has had a hand in some of IU’s biggest wins, scoring a career-high 30 points in an 80-64 upset against Florida State and 19 points in a 66-54 win over Ohio State.
“When he's played well, we've played well,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
But Green followed up those games with lackluster performances, first by scoring 10 points in 22 minutes against Wisconsin following the FSU win. Following the 19-point performance against Ohio State, Green had more turnovers (2) than points (0), in a loss at Rutgers.
Asked about the lack of consistent play, Green responded: “I really don't know how to answer that. I get inconsistent if things are inconsistent. That's it.”
Green showed consistency offensively late last season, scoring in double figures in seven straight March games and averaging 15.4 points during that stretch. But going into this season, injuries sidelined him for much of October practices. He sat out IU’s first three regular season games before making his debut Nov. 16 against Troy.
After the breakout game against FSU, Green started six games from December into January, but lapses on defense and taking care of the ball resulted in him returning to the bench. IU also was looking for more scoring punch off the bench, and Green delivered in his first game as sixth man against Ohio State. But results have been mixed in the bench role. Green has scored in double figures in just four of his last nine games coming off the bench, averaging 9.7 points during that span.
“We've got to bottle it and figure out a way how to keep him rolling, not to get 27 every night, but I will say this – consistency,” Miller said. “Can we get two, three, four games in a row, where we have a guy playing outstanding basketball? (Against Iowa) he was one of the best players in the country. And you look back on some games and you're like where was he?
“He's just got to stay with it, the focus and sometimes, hopefully, the light at the end of the tunnel, coming down the home stretch of his career. Hopefully, he sees the silver lining that my team needs me. I've got to be ready to go every day. And if he does, he'll have more performances like this.”
As a team, IU (15-8, 6-7 Big Ten) has shot the ball well of late, averaging 42.9 percent from 3-point range over its last five games. Michigan (15-9, 6-7) is coming off a 79-54 win at Northwestern and has been sparked by the return of junior forward Isaiah Livers from injury. Livers scored 17 points in the Northwestern win.
All the more reason for Green and the rest of the Hoosiers to step up Sunday.
“We definitely have not been right on the road,” Miller said. “And hopefully down the back stretch, which we have a few to go, we can play better on the road. And got to be more together and tougher to be able to go into Michigan on Sunday and have a chance.”
