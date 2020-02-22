BLOOMINGTON – While freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis garnered most of the attention for Indiana’s road win at Minnesota, the Hoosiers’ much-maligned backcourt also was steady.
IU posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 15 to 10 in the win against Minnesota’s pressure defense, with point guard Rob Phinisee (six assists, three turnovers) and shooting guard Al Durham (four assists, no turnovers) both strong with the ball.
“The 10 turnovers is what I was most proud of on the road,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
The Hoosiers (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten) will need to continue to play that brand of mistake-free basketball Sunday when they host No. 9 Penn State (20-6, 10-5) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (noon, FS1). Turnovers have played a role in IU’s inconsistency this season. IU has turned the ball over 15 or more times in eight games and turned it over 17 times in its last meeting with the Nittany Lions, a 74-59 loss at Penn State on Jan. 29.
Part of IU’s inconsistency handling the ball has been the result of injuries, as Phinisee and senior guard Devonte Green missed extensive practice time and some game action in October and November. As a team IU’s assist-to-turnover ratio (343-342, 1.0) ranks last in the Big Ten.
Miller saw progress with how IU’s guards performed at Minnesota.
“We weren’t as reckless with the ball,” Miller said. “Sometimes in transition, that is what gets us. Sort of driving a car on a wet road, know the conditions. At times on the road the conditions have been a little too slick, and we’ve been driving too fast, so the next thing you know the game gets away from us.”
The high assist total against Minnesota was the result of getting the ball inside to Jackson-Davis, who finished with career highs in points (27) and rebounds (16) in posting his eighth double-double.
“When we executed, we got the ball where we wanted to, and that’s all we can ask,” Miller said.
Penn State burned Indiana with live-ball turnovers in the first meeting, recording 15 steals and scoring 21 points off 17 turnovers. Guards Myreon Jones, Jamari Wheeler and senior forward Lamar Stevens each had four steals.
In the second matchup, the Nittany Lions could be without Jones, who has sat out the last four games with an undisclosed illness. Jones is Penn State’s second-leading scorer (14.1 ppg) and best 3-point shooter (52 3-pointers, 41.3 percent from 3-point range). Penn State coach Pat Chambers said Friday that Jones will travel with the team but remains questionable.
“We’re giving him as much time as possible,” Chambers said. “He’s day to day. We’re evaluating.”
Stevens has played at an All-Big Ten level for Penn State, averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. But IU junior forward Justin Smith has traditionally guarded Stevens well. In IU’s last meeting with Penn State, Smith made Stevens work hard for 17 points, as Stevens was an inefficient 7-of-21 from the floor.
Penn State had an eight-game win streak snapped with a 62-56 home loss to Illinois on Tuesday. But the Nittany Lions have played well on the road, posting a 5-3 road record that includes an impressive 88-76 win at Purdue earlier this month.
“Maybe we can start a new one,” Chambers said, when asked about the win streak being snapped. “That will be the next step for this group.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.