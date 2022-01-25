BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana was burned on the boards in its first meeting with Penn State, as the Nittany Lions rode a plus-10 rebound advantage to a 61-58 upset win over the Hoosiers earlier this month.
IU will seek payback Wednesday night when it hosts Penn State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
The Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten), coming off their first home loss Sunday against Michigan, haven’t lost back-to-back games so far this season. But Penn State poses a challenge with its perimeter shooting and the inside play of center John Harrar, who ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding at 9.6 rebounds per game.
At 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Harrar had his way inside on the glass with IU forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, collecting 12 rebounds during Penn State’s win Jan. 2. As a team that game, Penn State outrebounded Indiana 39-29.
“You’ve got to keep working hard,” said Thompson, who had 10 rebounds in the loss. “We’ve got to box him out. Obviously, he’s strong. Everybody is strong in the Big Ten. So again just box out and really go after rebounds, don’t sit around (and) take pictures as our coaches would say.”
Another area where Penn State (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) burned Indiana in the first meeting was at the 3-point line. The Nittany Lions made 11 3-pointers, shooting 50% from beyond the arc (11-of-12).
“We were a step behind all over the floor that night, and they took advantage of it and ended up pulling a game out that I thought we really had a shot to win,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on his radio show Monday night.
Rebounding and guarding the 3-point line were issues in IU’s 80-62 loss to Michigan, as the Hoosiers were outrebounded 36-26 and allowed the Wolverines to shoot 64.1% (11-of-17) from beyond the arc.
Thompson said IU has been working on its ball screen defense in practice.
“It goes with the guards and the bigs,” Thompson said. “I mean as bigs we’ve got to do a better job of impacting the ball when it’s coming off, and as guards we’ve got to get into the ball and just refuse to get screened.”
The Michigan loss continued the perplexing trend of IU being unable to build momentum off big wins after knocking off then No. 4 Purdue last Tuesday. Thompson said players are aware of it. IU will need to show more consistency down the stretch to stay in contention for a Big Ten title.
“We’re trying to break the door down,” Thompson said. “We’re putting dents in it, but we need to find a way to really break through that door, string a couple (of wins) together.”
NO STARTING LINEUP CHANGES
Woodson said on his radio show Monday night he doesn’t anticipate making any changes to the starting lineup, even though the Hoosiers have gotten off to slow starts in recent games.
“In our last seven games, our starters have been awful in the plus-minus, but we’re 5-2,” Woodson said. “Again, it’s not who starts the game. I mean, I’ve got to get these guys to understand that we’ve got to get off to better starts. I’m not in a panic mode or anything like that.
“The bottom line is, it isn’t who starts. It’s who finishes the game in terms of helping us win games, and our starters have just got to pick it up, and if not, then I have to make a decision if that may be the case, but right now, no.”
As one of IU’s five starters, Thompson thinks it’s a matter of coming out too tense to start games.
“If we can just relax and play the game, not think about it too much -- I really think that’s the problem,” Thompson said. “I mean, we’re good. We can start better definitely. The second unit has definitely given us a boost as far as what we need to do, so I think as the starters we’ve got to come together, talk collectively and just be better to start the game off.”
Woodson also said he has no plans of extending or replacing players in the bench rotation. Three scholarship players – sophomore shooting guard Anthony Leal, sophomore point guard Khristian Lander and freshman forward Logan Duncomb --- have appeared sparingly in Big Ten play.
“We’ve been playing really nine guys,” Woodson said. “I think that’s more than enough. We played nine guys against Purdue, and we were just fine. So, no, I’m sticking to my nine. I might go 10 here or there, but that all depends on what the game presents. But right now we’re playing eight to nine players.”
