INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana 2022 signee C.J. Gunn is finding ways to expand his game, while helping Lawrence North make a late push toward postseason play.
Gunn did a little bit of everything Feb. 11 during Lawrence North’s 63-52 win over Ben Davis, finishing with 31 points, three blocks, three rebounds and two steals. He shot 13-of-17 of the floor and 1-of-4 from 3-point range.
Four baskets were dunks, but the wiry, 6-foot-5 Gunn also showed good touch on shots ranging from 13 to 17 feet along the baseline and at the elbow.
“My shooting confidence is through the roof,” Gunn said. “Every time I shoot, I feel like the ball is going in. Obviously, that’s not going to be the case, but I think every player should be like that, and when it’s not going in, I can’t let that tear my confidence down.”
Gunn was at his best when his team needed him most, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter, which included four straight free throws with under a minute remaining to close out the win.
“If we’re close and we need somebody that we know is going to get a bucket, we go to him,” said Lawrence North teammate Omar Cooper, who is headed to IU on a football scholarship next fall. “Just because all of the shots he can hit. He’s a great shooter, and he’s just a shot-maker.”
Said Gunn: “When it comes down to the stretch, the team really leans on me to provide on the court, and I feel like I’ve always stepped up, and I’m good for those situations.”
Gunn said another goal during this season has been adding bulk to his 6-5 frame.
“I’ve really been working on my physical strength in the paint,” Gunn said. “I feel like I finished great through contact in the paint today, and that’s what I’ve been trying to work on because in college I’m going to need to get a bigger frame. I’m just trying to work on that every single day.”
Defensively, Gunn was disruptive at the front of Lawrence North’s zone press while protecting the rim as well. Defense could be Gunn’s quickest way on the court as a freshman at Indiana based on his wingspan and athletic ability.
“I can just bring my size and my length to disrupt the defense and get steals, deflections and blocks,” Gunn said. “I feel like that’s a huge part of my game. Coach Woody (IU coach Mike Woodson) likes defensive players, so I think I can definitely do that for him.”
Gunn said he’s kept in touch with Woodson and IU’s assistant coaches. He didn’t waver in signing with the Hoosiers through the coaching change from Archie Miller to Woodson last spring.
“I’m looking forward to getting down there,” Gunn said. “IU is like a family. The coaches, like my dad, they want the best for me whether that’s on the court or off the court.
“So I think I’m ready to get down there, but I’m obviously focused on what’s coming up -- sectionals and regionals and semi-state and hopefully get back to state where we were last year.”
Gunn’s mother, Linda Gunn, caught the attention of IU fans on Twitter earlier this month when she supported Woodson for suspending five players for breaking curfew for the Northwestern game. Gunn said he was proud of his mom’s tweet.
“My mom, my dad, they are both really supportive parents, and they believe in teaching me and my sister a lesson,” Gunn said. “So just knowing that when they are letting go of me and handing me off to the coaches down at IU, I think that makes them really comfortable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.