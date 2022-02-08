EVANSTON, Ill. --- Indiana was without five players, including two starters, for its game Tuesday night at Northwestern.
The school announced the five players wouldn’t play for disciplinary reasons about 30 minutes before IU’s tip against the Wildcats. They included the starting backcourt of Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson, freshman guard Tamar Bates, sophomore guard Khristian Lander and senior center Michael Durr.
With the five players out, the short-handed Hoosiers (16-6, 7-5 Big Ten) started guard Trey Galloway, guard Anthony Leal, forward Miller Kopp, forward Race Thompson and center Trayce Jackson-Davis at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
