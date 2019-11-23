BLOOMINGTON — Another measuring stick game for the Indiana football program proved the Hoosiers still have work to do to consistently compete with the elite teams in the Big Ten.
A week after playing down to the wire in a seven-point loss at No. 9 Penn State, the Hoosiers were less competitive in their home finale, falling 39-14 to No. 12 Michigan before an announced crowd of 43,671 at Memorial Stadium.
The afternoon looked far more promising for Indiana when a 1-yard TD run from quarterback Peyton Ramsey put the Hoosiers up 14-7 with 14:09 left in the second quarter. From there, Michigan reeled off 32 straight points, exploiting weaknesses in IU’s secondary and offensive line.
The loss dropped the bowl-bound Hoosiers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) to 0-4 against ranked teams this year and 0-14 against ranked teams in head coach Tom Allen’s three-year tenure.
“Disappointed in how we played on both sides of the football,” Allen said. “We didn’t play well. It’s on me.”
The Hoosiers were banged up throughout the game. Both wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and running back Stevie Scott III went out during the second quarter with injuries, during a stretch when the Hoosiers went three-and-out on three straight drives. Ramsey took a shot to the ribs as he threw an interception in the first quarter but stayed in the game, completing 17 of 29 passes for 217 yards until being replaced by Jack Tuttle in the fourth quarter.
“Kind of got the wind knocked out of me,” Ramsey said of the hit. “Needed a couple of seconds after that drive just to get back in the swing of things. I was a little dinged up, but that’s just the way it is. Sometimes you’ve got to try to play through stuff.”
IU scored touchdowns on two of its first three drives with both Fryfogle and Scott in the game. Scott was the first to go down in the second quarter, then Fryfogle after taking a hit on a screen pass. Already without junior receiver Whop Philyor, who was out with a concussion, IU’s offense was devoid of playmakers.
“Just with our personnel, trying to substitute different guys into the game, maybe having different guys in different spots can be a little bit challenging,” Ramsey said. “At the same time, we expect certain guys to step up in those situations. We just weren’t able to do so.”
IU took the opening drive and marched down 75 yards on 10 plays. Ramsey connected with Fryfogle twice for 21 yards during the drive, and Scott scored on a 1-yard TD run to give the Hoosiers an early 7-0 lead.
Michigan answered with its own touchdown drive, as senior quarterback Shea Patterson connected on a 50-yard pass with Giles Jackson down to Indiana’s 7-yard line, then hit Ronnie Bell on a 6-yard TD pass to tie the score at seven.
After Indiana went up 14-7 on Ramsey’s scramble, Michigan closed the half with 14 straight points as Patterson continued to dice up Indiana’s secondary. Patterson threw an 11-yard TD pass to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones over outstretched 5-foot-10 IU freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen tied the score at 14. Later in the second quarter, Patterson connected with junior receiver Nico Collins on a 24-yard TD pass to put the Wolverines up 21-14.
Things got worse for the Hoosiers in the third quarter. After a Quinn Nordin field goal put Michigan up 24-14, Indiana tried to answer with a drive into Michigan territory. With Scott back in the game, Indiana appeared to pick up a big fourth-down conversion when Scott rushed 3 yards down to Michigan’s 29-yard line. But the play was negated on a holding penalty by freshman left tackle Matt Bedford, forcing Indiana to punt.
On Michigan’s next offensive possession, Patterson hooked up with Collins on a 76-yard catch-and-run TD. The Wolverines added a surprise 2-point conversion to boot, extending their lead to 32-14 on a 2-yard run by Dylan McCaffrey.
“We weren’t lined up right,” Allen said.
Bedford and Scott both wound up going out with injuries later in the third quarter, with Bedford carted off the field with an injury. After Michigan sophomore defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson stripped Ramsey and the Wolverines recovered at Indiana’s 19-yard line, Michigan struck quickly. Patterson found Collins on a 19-yard TD pass to put Michigan up 39-14. Patterson’s fifth TD pass tied Jake Rudock (2015) for most TD throws in game by a Michigan player.
Patterson completed 20 of 32 passes for 366 yards. Overall, Michigan finished with 453 yards of offense.
“We didn’t handle the business like we were supposed to do,” senior linebacker Reakwon Jones said. “We’re going to address it. I’m going to address it to the defense. We’re going to get this thing fixed.”
For Indiana’s 16 seniors, who were honored before the game, it was a tough home finale. But the Hoosiers could regain some momentum heading into their bowl game with a win Saturday in their season finale at Purdue. Indiana has lost its last two games against Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry.
“We have a chance for an eight-win season. We have a chance to win the Bucket back,” Allen said. “Those are two huge things.”
