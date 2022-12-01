BLOOMINGTON – No. 18 North Carolina was successfully able to get inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for its ACC-Big Ten Challenge showdown with No. 10 Indiana.
Normally, such a mundane thing would not be noteworthy, but it was Wednesday, given how the Hoosiers locked down the Tar Heels in every other sense.
Indiana put a vise-grip on the powerful North Carolina offense. The Hoosiers never let the Tar Heels get into any rhythm and reaped the reward of a 77-65 victory that kept Indiana undefeated seven games into the season.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson had the glow of satisfaction as he addressed the media in the wake of another win that burnishes the Hoosiers' credentials.
“This was a total team effort. From the defensive standpoint, we were truly solid from the beginning to the end,” Woodson said.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 21 points and had 10 rebounds. Xavier Johnson scored 20 points, many coming in a closer role at the line late in the game.
Jalen Hood-Schifino had 14 points, all but two coming in the first half, while Trey Galloway – returning after a three-game absence – had 11 points, seven coming in the second half.
For all of Indiana’s scoring, it was what North Carolina (5-3) didn’t do that stood out. The Tar Heels' big three – Caleb Love, Armando Bacot and RJ Davis – combined to shoot 13-of-37 from the field, none scoring more than 13 points. Pete Nance led North Carolina with 15 points.
It wasn’t all easy for Indiana. The Hoosiers had what could have been debilitating foul trouble, but it never overwhelmed IU.
From the start, Indiana’s defense was suffocating. Love, Bacot and Davis all struggled to get a clean shot off. That trio combined to shoot 3-for-15 in the first 20 minutes.
“I just thought our defense was very constrictive like an anaconda,” said Jackson-Davis, with a cheeky nod to the Word Of The Day running gag the Hoosiers have with the media. “They couldn’t get big shots. By the time they got shots to fall, we had an eight- to 10-point lead and rode it out to the end of the game.”
Indiana also lived off of a scoring source it hasn’t had in its previous six games – Hood-Schifino.
The freshman had only converted 33.3% of his shots entering the game, but he scored Indiana’s first seven points. Hood-Schifino scored 12 in the first half, all in the first 11 minutes as Indiana build a modest lead.
“It’s just playing hard. That’s 90% of it. You figure out the rest of the 10% through Xs and Os. He’s figured it out,” said Woodson on Hood-Schifino.
The Tar Heels roared back on the strength of former Northwestern forward Nance. The former Wildcat scored 11 in the first half, all coming in 2-minute, 37-second stretch that helped North Carolina retake the lead.
It was a short-lived burst for the Tar Heels. Though Indiana suffered from major first-half foul trouble, once Bacot picked up two fouls and sat for North Carolina, Indiana immediately began to feed Jackson-Davis. The Indiana forward scored seven in a row for the Hoosiers to put Indiana up 26-22.
The lead reached a peak of 10 after a pair of steals led to a pair of quick Galloway transition buckets. The last, a dunk off of his own steal, sent Assembly Hall into bedlam as Indiana led 34-24 with 2:05 left.
North Carolina pulled its deficit down to six by halftime, but Indiana’s defense held North Carolina to 29% shooting in the opening half.
Whatever hope the Tar Heels’ mini-spurt at the end of the first half gave them, Indiana wiped it away to start the second half.
North Carolina failed to score on seven of its first eight possessions after halftime. Indiana didn’t look the gift horse in the mouth, using an 11-2 run to take a 46-31 lead.
“I have to give a lot of credit to my coaching staff who helped with the scout. Kenyon and his supporting cast was phenomenal in terms of putting the gameplan together. I thought our players fell right in line in terms of how they wanted to guard,” Woodson said.
That was Indiana’s zenith, but the Hoosiers never really hit a nadir either. Galloway was outstanding in the second half, not only scoring, but also flying around defensively to make life tough on the defensive end for the Tar Heels.
“He got them to make mistakes. We call him Crazy Man because that’s how he is on the defensive end of the floor. He really thrives on that,” Jackson-Davis said.
The closest North Carolina got to the Hoosiers was seven.
Indiana doesn’t have much time to celebrate the win. Big Ten play begins Saturday as the Hoosiers make the tricky trip to Rutgers.