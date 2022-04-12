BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana junior tight end A.J. Barner spent his first two years on campus as Peyton Hendershot’s understudy, learning and gathering information from the All-Big Ten tight end.
With Hendershot declaring for the NFL draft, Barner is poised to take on a more prominent role in IU’s offense this season.
“Learning from Peyton was a great opportunity,” Barner said. “He’s a guy that was consistent, All-Big Ten tight end, and obviously the biggest thing for me was competing with him every day. Whether at workouts or in practice, I was always trying to learn from him but also compete with him.”
The 6-foot-6, 251-pound Barner displayed his playmaking ability last season, finishing the year with 14 catches for 162 yards and one TD. The highlight came in the second game of the 2021 season, when he had a 76-yard catch-and-run TD in IU’s 56-14 win over Idaho.
“He’s got a lot of promise, and he’s going to be a big-time player,” Hendershot said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “I believe in him more than anybody. If he just keeps his head down, keeps putting in the work, he will do great things in his future.”
Hendershot’s departure also means Barner will take on more of a leadership role in the tight end room, helping groom younger tight ends Aaron Steinfeldt, Brody Foley and Ryan Miller.
“Without Peyton there, it’s kind of my role to be more vocal,” Barner said. “When you are not really taking the first-team reps, it’s more difficult to maybe step in and hold other starters accountable. But just without him being there and being in that role, I’m able to oversee everyone and just help point everyone in the right direction.”
One aspect Barner has worked on this spring is his blocking, which IU will need in order to open holes for new running backs Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson.
“I’ve matured more so in the run game just in the offseason, getting in the weight room, training my legs, just being able to move bodies,” Barner said. “Footwork honestly, too, just being able to take the right footwork, and I feel like honestly anyone can be a good blocker. It’s all about if you want to block, and if you are going to get the ball you better block first.”
A former linebacker and Northeast Ohio Defensive Player of the Year out of Aurora, Ohio, Barner said he’s prepared to bring a physical mindset to the tight end position.
“My ball skills, I feel like that’s something I’ve always been able to hang my hat on,” Barner said. “I’m just a guy that’s going to go make big plays and bring a lot of energy. I just love to play the game. I’m not going to come out of the game and just being physical. I love flying around, hitting people.”