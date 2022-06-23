BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s athletic department will initiate a program to provide financial incentives for academic achievements of its student-athletes beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
IU student-athletes will be eligible to earn up for $5,980 per year, in response to the 2021 Supreme Court decision in Alston vs. NCAA, which granted universities the opportunity to provide their student-athletes with education-related financial awards. The maximum for the financial award is $2,990 per semester.
To be eligible for an academic achievement award, the student-athlete must be on either a full or partial athletic scholarship at IU and earn the Academic Progress Rate retention point as well as the APR eligibility point for the applicable semester. Also, the student-athlete must not be facing any university-related conduct issues as detailed in the school’s Athletic Academic Achievement Awards policy.
“Indiana University Athletics continues to be a national leader in this new era of intercollegiate athletics, and we are pleased to be able to enhance our students’ experience by offering this opportunity to our student-athletes,” IU athletic director Scott Dolson said. “Supporting our students’ effort to excel academically and earn an Indiana University degree is our top priority, and I’m excited that this new program supports our efforts to achieve that ultimate goal.”
Awards will be given for the fall and spring semesters only and will be proportionate to the percentage of athletic scholarship funding a student-athlete receives, with the $5,980 yearly maximum.
KING MAKES HISTORY
Former IU All-American swimmer and Olympic medalist Lilly King made history this week at the 19th FINA World Championships on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary.
In winning the 200-meter breastroke at the event, King, an Evansville native, became the first American swimmer to win a treble of golds in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter distances of any stroke at the long course world championships. King has won 15 world championship medals in her career, including 13 golds.
King competed at IU from 2016-19 and won all eight NCAA titles combined in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke events during that span. She is also a four-time Olympic medalist between the 2016 and 2020 games, including a gold medal in the 100 breaststroke in the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.