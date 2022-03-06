INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana will open Big Ten tournament play against a team that has had its number in recent seasons.
As the ninth-seed, the Hoosiers will face eighth-seed Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
For IU (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) it will be a last-gasp effort to try to secure an NCAA tournament berth. The Hoosiers have lost seven of nine to fall on the wrong side of the bubble and will likely need to win at least two games to gain consideration for an at-large bid.
Michigan (17-13, 11-9) is coming off a 75-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday. IU has lost eight in a row against Michigan, with its last win coming Feb. 2, 2016, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
In the lone meeting between the schools this season, Michigan beat Indiana 80-62 at Simon Skjodt Assemby Hall on Jan. 23. Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson had a dominant game with 25 points and nine rebounds. Dickinson scored both inside and outside, going 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
As a team, Michigan went 11-of-17 (64.7%) from 3-point range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.