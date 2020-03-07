BLOOMINGTON — Indiana will name current New York Giants strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman as its new strength and conditioning coach, a source confirmed Saturday.
Wellman was hired by the New York Giants in 2016 and, according to his Giants bio, “significantly changed the Giants' offseason and in-season training regimens, and the result has been a substantial decrease in the number of season-ending injuries suffered by Giants players.”
Wellman also has strong Indiana and Big Ten ties. He began his career as a graduate assistant and assistant strength and conditioning coach at IU from 1997-2001. From there, Wellman had stints in football strength and conditioning coaching at Michigan State (2001-03), Ball State (2003-09), San Diego State (2009-11) and Michigan (2011-14) and Notre Dame (2015). He joined the Giants in 2016.
Wellman replaces strength and conditioning coach David Ballou and speed coach Matt Rhea, who were both hired by Alabama earlier this week. Indiana football coach Tom Allen said Friday he met with his team and told them to trust him in finding a new quality strength and conditioning coach.
