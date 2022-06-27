BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced Hoosier Hysteria, its annual preseason basketball pep rally event, will take place during homecoming weekend Oct. 7.
A time for the event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall hasn’t been set, but it won’t conflict with IU’s annual homecoming parade, which will occur earlier that day.
IU men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson and women’s basketball coach Teri Moren will introduce their 2022-23 teams that evening. Both the men’s and women’s team will perform drills such as shooting and dunk contests and briefly scrimmage. Admittance to the 90-minute event is free, but fans are asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.
IU’s men’s team, trending to be nationally ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2006, returns four starters and 12 players overall from a team that went 21-14 and reached the NCAA Tournament last season.
All-Big Ten center Trayce Jackson-Davis (second team) and forward Race Thompson (honorable mention) are among the IU starters returning, along with an incoming freshman class ranked eighth best in the nation by 247 Sports.
“I know I was overwhelmed by the love shown to me by Hoosier Nation last year, and I can assure you we will have a fun evening,” Woodson said. “Our players and staff are excited about what’s ahead, and we can’t wait to spend time with the best fanbase in the country for the first time with our group.”
IU’s women’s team is coming off back-to-back second weekend trips in the NCAA Tournament – reaching the Elite Eight in 2021 and Sweet 16 in 2022. In all, the Hoosiers have recorded seven straight 20-win seasons under ninth-year head coach Moren. A pair of All-Big Ten standouts – forward Mackenzie Holmes and guard Grace Berger — are back for IU this year. In addition, IU added Oregon transfer and 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish during the offseason.
“Hoosier Hysteria is a special event for our program and a way for us to celebrate the upcoming season with the best fans in college basketball,” Moren said. “We can’t wait for you to meet our team for the 2022-23 season and look forward to seeing a packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Oct. 7.”
IU will host Michigan in its homecoming football game Oct. 8 at noon at Memorial Stadium.