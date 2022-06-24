BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana will get another marquee matchup in an increasingly challenging non-conference schedule, hosting North Carolina in this year’s Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 30.
The game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will air on one of the ESPN networks with a time to be determined.
Both IU and UNC will enter the 2022-23 season as consensus preseason Top 25 teams, with the Tar Heels ranked as high as No. 1 in some preseason polls. North Carolina returns four starters from a team that went 29-10 and made a run to the NCAA championship game last season, including star guard Caleb Love and standout center Armando Bacot.
IU returns four starters from last year’s 21-14 NCAA Tournament squad including All-Big Ten seniors Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson.
“I’m really excited for our program and fans to have a matchup like this next season at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “It doesn’t get any better than two iconic programs playing on the biggest stage.”
The two blueblood programs have a rich history, with North Carolina winning six national championships to IU’s five national titles. IU is 9-6 all-time against UNC and 3-1 against the Tar Heels in Big Ten-ACC Challenge games. IU last played UNC on Nov. 30, 2016, beating the Tar Heels 76-67 at Assembly Hall in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
In addition to UNC, IU is set to play at defending national champion Kansas on Dec. 17 and will play Arizona in a neutral court game in Las Vegas on Dec. 10. Like UNC, both are expected to be preseason Top 25 teams.